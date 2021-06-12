Imran Khan government unveils Pakistani budget of 8.5 trillion rupees for fiscal year





Islamabad [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): The Pakistani government on Friday proposed a budget of 8,487 billion Pakistani rupees for the next fiscal year with a budget deficit target of 6.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

13.7 trillion Pakistani rupees were allocated to defense services, up 6.2% from last year.

Spending on defense services is about 16% of total budgeted spending for FY22, down from 18% last year, Dawn reported.

The budget was presented by Pakistani Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin at a time when Pakistan’s debt-ridden economy faces an economic crisis made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tarin began his speech by saying that there were many difficulties but that this government had laid the foundations for the revival of the economy and now “it is heading towards development and prosperity”.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were in the house as lawmakers from their parties chanted protest slogans during the minister’s speech. Earlier, Bilawal met Sharif in his house of assembly and they decided that the two sides would jointly oppose the PTI budget.

Over the past three years, the government has faced several economic challenges.

Tarin said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is not shy about making tough decisions. He said the current government had, through its sound economic policies, turned the current account deficit into a surplus in 2021.

As he spoke, members of the opposition continued to bang on desks and shout “Go Niazi Go!” Slogans.

The minister announced that for fiscal 22, the government had set the GDP growth target at 4.8%.

Total budgeted spending for next year was PKR 8,487 billion, nearly 19 percent more than last year’s budget of Rs 7,136 billion.

Total allocations for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) were budgeted at Rs 2.135 billion for FY22, up 37% from Rs 1.324 billion last year.

For the next fiscal year, the government aims to keep inflation at 8.2%, which is significantly higher than the 6.5% targeted for fiscal year 21.

The government has also allocated a budget of US $ 1.1 billion to purchase COVID-19 vaccines to meet the target of 100 million people vaccinated by June of next year, the government said. Minister, adding that another 100 billion rupees will also be spent as the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Tarin said the government has allocated special funds for hydropower projects, anti-carbon projects, tourism, special technology zones, public housing loans, agricultural development and electricity distribution.

Starting June 14, 2021, the House will begin a debate on the proposed budget for the next 10 working days, after which the House will likely proceed to a vote to approve the budget on June 28.

After approval, the budget will be presented to the Senate or the upper house. (ANI)

