Reviews | Donald Trump must be prosecuted for his crimes





Honor de Balzac said: “Behind every great fortune hides a great crime. Apparently there are several great crimes behind Trump’s fortune, which date back to the theft of most of his initial wealth from other family members, as his niece Mary Trump claims in a lawsuit.

But Trump’s crimes that we should all be concerned about are his crimes against our nation and democracy itself.

America has always had a strange attitude about suing the rich and the powerful.

Not only is there little evidence that anyone, including the Justice Department, is interested in prosecuting these crimes, but Republicans state after state are doing all they can to facilitate future political criminal activity.

Think about it: apart from Jeffrey Epstein, can you name a billionaire or several hundred millionaires who have been seriously prosecuted for criminal activity? And Epstein, having been initially convicted a few years ago, has been dealt with without intervention and allowed to prosecute his crimes, with the support of very important politicians and Florida prosecutors, at least until he is definitely shut in.

While there is some immunity for very wealthy people all over the world, both because they can afford the best legal aid and are in debt to them, other countries still manage to sue. their rich and powerful citizens.

French President Sarkozy was recently convicted of corruption, and Israel’s Netanyahu is indicted for crimes that could put him in jail for years. None of these democracies are shaking under the weight of this.

Donald Trump has brought criminals and fascists like Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn to the heart of our political system, and crooks and crooks like Betsy DeVoss, Elaine Chao and Wilbur Ross to the White House itself.

And Trump also brought in the extraordinarily corrupt attorney, Bill Barr, who had previously corrupted George HW Bush’s attorney general’s office.

When Barr was Attorney General in December 1992, after Bush lost the election and Bill Clinton was on the verge of assuming power, Barr helped Bush organize a massive cover-up of Iran’s betrayal when Reagan and Bush delivered American weapons to the Iranians if they would hold the hostages long enough to damage Jimmy Carter’s presidency and help Reagan win the 1980 election.

America knew Reagan and Bush were up to their necks in Iran-Contra, and Democrats had spoken of betrayal, impeachment or worse. The independent lawyer had already secured one conviction, three guilty pleas and two others were awaiting prosecution. And Walsh was quickly approaching Bush himself.

NY Times December 24, 1992

So when Bush closed the investigation by pardoning not only Weinberger, but also Abrams, North and others involved in the crime, destroying Walsh’s ability to prosecute anyone, The New York Times made headlines. four of the six columns on the first page, shouting in capital letters: BUSH FORGIVENESS 6 IN THE IRAN CASE, WEINBERGER TRIAL DROPPED; THE ATTORNEY ASSAINS THE ‘COVER-UP.’

Bill Barr had knocked. Most recently, working for Trump this time, Barr oversaw spying on journalists and House Intelligence Committee Democrats who were investigating Trump’s ties to Russia.

But Trump was also committing crimes on his own. The Mueller Report features 10 specific examples of Donald Trump committing the crime of obstructing justice, and dozens of other examples of his White House criminality are well known.

Whether it was accepting bribes from foreign governments, passing top secret intelligence on to Russians, or attempting to corrupt legitimate elections, there is no doubt that Donald Trump was a criminal before he did. enter the White House and continue his criminal activities throughout the four years of his presidency.

America has more prisoners than any other country in the world, both in real numbers and on a per capita basis. The reasoning that “tough on crime” lawmakers have used for generations to justify harsh penalties is that if people are not held accountable for their crimes, and if society does not see the example of people paying for it. their crimes, criminals will be emboldened and society will suffer from even higher levels of crime.

Aside from how it actually happens in our criminal justice system, there is a lot of truth in the idea that letting criminals get away with their crimes only emboldens them and those who seek to emulate them. .

The Boston Globe is now publishing a series of articles on Donald Trump’s crimes and recently explicitly called for him to be prosecuted specifically for the crimes he committed while in the White House.

Their rationale for calling for a criminal prosecution against Donald Trump follows the same lines: If he gets away with it, what is another morally deficient future president – say, someone like Ted Cruz or Rick Scott might? succeed using Trump’s skating as a precedent?

The Globe is absolutely right.

Jack Kennedy was famous for smuggling women into the White House, and Republicans will never let you forget that. When they finally caught Bill Clinton in the act, they not only tried to prosecute him, but turned him into the second president in our country’s history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

Accountability is an important thing for Republicans, it seems, even when it comes to lying about getting a BJ, but only when its Democrats are held to account.

Pursuing Trump, Barr and the other corrupt members of his administration and his entourage is not about political comeback. It has very little to do with Donald Trump or the Republican Party, in fact: it’s about the future of our republic.

They must be held accountable.

President Biden and Congress are to appoint an independent special prosecutor (or equivalent) and set up an office within the Justice Department to investigate crimes committed in the White House over the previous four years.

If we don’t do it soon, it will become practically and politically impossible. And if America ignores its rich and powerful, especially the man who corrupted the country’s highest office, we will truly have taken the same path as an increasingly corrupt ancient Rome, leading directly to the death of our republic, too.

This article first appeared on The Hartmann Report

