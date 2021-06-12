Uncompromising Pakistani cleric detained for threatening Malala Yousafzai over marriage comments





An incendiary Pakistani academic has been arrested for making death threats against Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai for her comments on the marriage, officials said on Friday.

Since surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban at the age of 15 in rural northwest Pakistan, the Oxford graduate has become a global figure in promoting girls’ education .

But a recent interview with fashion magazine Vogue sparked debate in her home country – where she is already a divisive figure – when she questioned whether a legal union between a couple was necessary.

The issue was debated by lawmakers from his home province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who said his comments were against Islam.

“Malala dreams of becoming the country’s prime minister, but promotes obscenity,” cleric Sardar Ali told students at a local seminary in the northwestern town of Lakki Marwat last week.

He added that he would detonate her in a suicide bombing if she returned. Police chief Wasim Sajjad told AFP that Sardar Ali had been charged with threats, hate speech and incitement to terrorism.

The arrest was confirmed by a second senior police official, Muhammad Imran. Last year, Yousafzai called Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter after a Taliban activist who claimed to be behind his attack escaped detention.

She appeared on the cover of the UK edition of Vogue magazine last week wearing a designer maxi dress and scarf.

“If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” She asked, in an interview where she said that ‘she always decided what to do after finishing her degree.

Although celebrated in many circles, Yousafzai has received negative reactions in Pakistan over the years, where some say the global attention to the attack on her life has given the country a bad reputation.

She is also criticized for her perceived defense of Western liberal values ​​and has come under constant scrutiny for her clothes and views on world affairs.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos