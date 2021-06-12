Jokowi’s appeal to national police chief leads dozens of extortionists to bars





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Call National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to bring the perpetrators back to order extortion (extortion) in the zone Tanjung Priok, north of Jakarta. After the call, the police responded quickly. Dozens of extortionists have been arrested. Jokowi first called General Sigit because of complaints from container truck drivers about the extortion. The driver complained about the widespread violence in Tanjung Priok. “Mr. Chief of the National Police, morning, no … I am in Tanjung Priok, there are many complaints from container drivers related to illegal withdrawals, extortion, Fortune, NBC PT, then Depo Dipa. First this. The second, also if appropriate There were traffic jams, many drivers were attacked by thugs. It’s a complaint, please resolve it, that’s all, Mr. Chief of Police, “Jokowi said in a video broadcast on YouTube from the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday (10/6). “Ready to do it, sir,” General Sigit replied. General Sigit then quickly responded to President Jokowi’s instructions. He asked his staff to end the practice of extortion and thugs in Tanjung Priok. A total of 49 extortionists arrested The police intervened quickly to arrest the perpetrators of illegal samples (extortion) in the region of Tanjung Priok, north of Jakarta, on the orders of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). To date, 49 people have been arrested. “What we have secured are 49 people with their respective roles with their respective secure groups and posts. From Jakut Police to 42 people and Tanjung Priok Port Police to 7 people,” said the head of Polda Metro Jaya public relations at a press conference at Metro Police Headquarters, north Jakarta, Friday (11/6/2021). Yusri said the extortionists were scattered in several places or known as posts along the road leading to the port. They each demanded money from passing truck drivers. “Take the example, there are five posts. At post 1, Fortune only has to pay 2,000 Rp. At the security entrance. Then post 2 comes in, the charge is again 2,000 Rp. Entering post 3 you have to pay Rp. 2,000-5,000. That’s me. Take it small because the day is different from night. The surveillance during the day is tighter, “Yusri said. “Supervision pays a minimum of 5,000 IDR, the last time you leave the dipo you have to pay an additional 2,000 IDR. So the total at Fortune is around 15,000 IDR. One day you can get 300 container vehicles. . Try to multiply it. About 6 million IDR is issued by the drivers. Then DKM company, there are 4 positions. In total, everything for 1 container is 11,000 Rp. One day it may be 350 to 500,000 Rp. for vehicles per 1 container, not to evoke thugs outside of that. Deliberately causing traffic jams, then knocking on the window, asking for money, “he continued. Police suspect the involvement of “insiders” linked to the extortion, see more. See also video: The moment when Jokowi calls the head of the national police to ask for the extortion of Priok to be overcome [Gambas:Video 20detik]

