Selena Gomez castigates Boris Johnson for “too little too late” the promises of the Covid vaccine





Selena Gomez sensationally called Boris Johnson about his recent announcement on how Britain will distribute surplus vaccines around the world. Using his Twitter account, the American pop star tagged the British Prime Minister in a public tweet with 64.8 million followers. The 28-year-old wrote: “. @ BorisJohnson, 5 million doses by September is too little too late. You promised Britain would give ALL of its surplus vaccines. Before the # summit G7 in Cornwall, call on the Prime Minister to help meet 1B dose. “ The Hands to Myself singer also tagged the Global Citizen in her tweet earlier today, as well as a link to a webpage where visitors can email Boris Johnson titled “Act Now to Help End pandemic for all “.











Global Citizen describes itself as a “movement of engaged citizens determined to end poverty, demand equity and defend the planet”. Selena’s tweet comes after Boris Johnson announced ahead of the G7 summit that the UK would donate 100 million doses of the vaccine over the next year. The Prime Minister has promised that at least five million doses will be distributed to the poorest countries battling the coronavirus by the end of September. However, in February he promised G7 leaders that the UK would share each of our surplus vaccines with the poorest countries in need. Speaking earlier this week in Cornwall, where he flew by private jet, the British Prime Minister spoke of his goal of sending 25 million spare vaccines around the world. He said: “Due to the success of the UK vaccination program, we are now able to share some of our excess doses with those who need them.





“In doing so, we will take a giant step towards defeating this pandemic for good. “ Selena isn’t the only famous figure urging world leaders to make sure the richer countries are doing all they can to help the poorer ones. Unicef ​​recently issued an open letter urging G7 leaders to work faster with their vaccine donations, with celebrities such as David Beckham and singer Katy Perry adding their signatures.



From secret feuds and sexy scandals to the biggest headlines in showbiz – we serve a daily dose of gossip. Get the inside scoop on all your favorite celebrities with our daily newsletter delivered straight to your inbox for free. You can register here. A number of organizations, including the United Nations Children’s Charity, have created the Covax program which aims to ensure that Covid vaccines are available worldwide, with the wealthiest countries footing the bill for the poorest countries. poorer. Starting with the most vulnerable groups and health workers, the program hopes to distribute enough vaccines to protect at least 20% of the population in 92 low- and middle-income countries. The organization’s initial goal was to deliver two billion doses of vaccine globally in 2021 and 1.8 billion doses to 92 poorest countries by early 2022.







