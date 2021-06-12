G7 Summit: Donald Trump Says He Still Believes Vladimir Putin About US Intelligence Agencies While He Mocks Joe Biden





Former President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo / AP

Donald Trump mocked his successor Joe Biden ahead of the US president’s summit with Vladimir Putin next week and dubbed an infamous moment of his own meeting with the Russian leader.

Biden is currently in the UK, where he is attending the G7 summit. After that, he went to Brussels to meet with European leaders, then to Geneva for his meeting with Putin.

The White House said the meeting with Putin is “an opportunity to raise concerns” about Russia’s behavior and “move towards a more stable and predictable relationship.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson greet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during arrivals for a G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel. Photo / AP

Trump has some thoughts.

“As president, I had a great and very productive meeting in Helsinki, Finland, with President Putin of Russia,” the former president said in a statement.

“Despite Fake News’ belated description of the meeting, the United States gained a lot, including respect for President Putin and Russia.

“Because of the Russia, Russia, Russia bogus hoax invented and paid for by Democrats and Crooked Hillary Clinton, the United States was at a disadvantage, a disadvantage that I nevertheless overcame.

“As for who to trust, they asked, Russia or our Obama-era ‘Intelligence’, that is, people like Comey, McCabe, the two lovers, Brennan, Clapper and many others. sleazebags, or Russia, the answer, after all of this has been discovered and written down, should be obvious.

“Our government has rarely had such meanness to work for him. Good luck to Biden in his dealings with President Putin, don’t fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards! “

There is a bit to unpack there.

Trump attended a summit with Putin in Helsinki in 2018. At a joint press conference, he said he believed Putin’s claim that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 US election.

Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Vladimir Putin at a press conference in Helsinki, Finland in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

“President Putin says it is not Russia. I see no reason why this would be the case,” he said.

“I have great confidence in my intelligence services, but I will tell you that President Putin has been extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

This contradicted US intelligence agencies, which had previously concluded with “great confidence” that Putin had authorized a campaign of cyberattacks and fake news designed to injure Trump’s opponent in 2016, Hillary Clinton.

Trump has been widely criticized for taking Putin’s word on that of his own country’s intelligence agencies. This criticism is probably what he is referring to when he mentions the summit’s “fake news portrayal”.

His statement clearly shows that he has not changed his mind about his belief in Putin.

The “Russia, Russia, Russia bogus hoax” is one of Trump’s favorite terms for the Mueller inquiry, which examined Russian interference in the election and sought to determine whether members of the Trump campaign were involved.

When he says he was “paid” by the Democrats and Clinton, he is probably referring to the Steele File, a collection of opposition research on Trump compiled by a former British intelligence officer named Christopher Steele.

Steele then provided the file to the FBI. Trump sometimes claims this is what sparked the agency’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling, although it was sparked by reports from former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer after a conversation with Trump’s campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos.

Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Osaka 2019. Photo / Getty Images

The FBI investigation was picked up by special counsel Robert Mueller after Trump sacked FBI Director James Comey.

Comey is one of the people Trump called “sleazebags” in his statement. The others are Andrew McCabe, who became acting director of the FBI after Comey’s sacking; former CIA Director John Brennan; and former director of national intelligence James Clapper. Of course, all of these men are critics of Trump.

The “two lovers” are Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, former FBI employees who texted privately slamming Trump in 2016, while they were in a romantic relationship. Strzok was initially in charge of the Russia investigation.

Finally, we have Trump’s warning to Biden not to “fall asleep” when he meets Putin. This ties into a long-held claim in right-wing circles that the president is senile, and also refers to Trump’s nickname for him, “sleepy Joe.”

Biden’s meeting with Putin takes place on Wednesday.

Biden, front left, and Johnson, front right, pose for photos. Photo / AP

It comes amid the fallout from two recent controversies: a cyberattack on US company JBS, which the Biden administration says came from a “criminal organization likely based in Russia”; and the extraordinary plot of the Russian-backed autocrat Alexander Lukashenko to force a commercial plane to land in Belarus so that an anti-government journalist on board, Roman Protasevich, could be arrested.

Additionally, earlier this year Russia arrested and jailed Putin’s most visible political opponent, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who had previously been poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

These incidents have added to a long list of crimes committed by Russia under Putin’s regime, including annexation of Crimea, destruction of MH17 and attempts to interfere in the elections of other countries.

Republican politicians have expressed concern that Biden will “reward” Putin by granting him a meeting, which will inevitably be of political benefit to him back in Russia.

“We reward Putin with a summit? Senator Ben Sasse said when announcing the meeting late last month.

“Putin imprisoned Alexey Navalny and his Lukashenko puppet hijacked a plane to recover Roman Protasevich. Instead of treating Putin like a gangster who is afraid of his own people, we are giving him his precious Nord Stream 2 pipeline and legitimizing his actions with a top.

“It’s weak.”

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II speaks with US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden during a reception with G7 leaders. Photo / AP

The Biden administration lifted sanctions on the company behind Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline last month.

The White House has pushed back the criticism, saying Biden will use the summit to discuss a “full range of pressing issues,” including arms control, Ukraine and the incident with the plane in Belarus.

“We do not consider the meeting with the Russian president as a reward. We regard it as an essential element of the defense of the interests of America”, declared the press secretary of the White House, Jen Psaki.

“President Biden meets Vladimir Putin because of our country’s differences, not in spite of them. It is an opportunity to raise concerns where we have them and, once again, to move forward towards a more stable and predictable relationship. with the Russian government.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, speaks as President Joe Biden listens at the G7 summit. Photo / AP

“That’s the way diplomacy works. We don’t meet people only when we agree. It’s actually important to meet with leaders when we have a series of disagreements.”

While briefing reporters on the president’s trip on Monday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also rejected the idea of ​​Putin being rewarded.

“There are just a lot of things we have to work on,” Sullivan said.

“We believe that President Biden is the most effective and direct communicator of American values ​​and priorities. And we believe that hearing President Putin directly is the most effective way to understand what Russia intends. and plans.

“There is never a substitute for leader-to-leader engagement, especially for complex relationships, but with Putin it is exponentially the case. He has a highly personalized decision-making style, and he is. so important that President Biden can sit down with him face to face, to know clearly where we are, to understand where he is, to try to manage our differences and to identify areas where we can work in the America’s interest in moving forward. ”

