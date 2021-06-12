DPR members ask president to remind Saber Pungli to improve his performance





… reminding the saber extortion task force to carry out mass eradication Jakarta (ANTARA) – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has been asked to remind the Sweeping Illegal Charges Working Group (Satgas Saber Pungli) to improve performance so that extortion can be completely eradicated, said DPR Commission III member RI Didik Mukrianto. According to Didik, the existence of illegal samples discovered directly by President Jokowi, at the port of Tanjung Priok, in Jakarta, should remind us that the work of the Saber Extortion Task Force is not optimal. “We hope that all Presidents will realize immediately and remind the Saber Extortion Working Group to proceed with a mass eradication so that the extortion can be resolved,” Didik said, quoted in his written statement received at Jakarta, Friday. The Saber Extortion Working Group was formed as a result of Presidential Regulation no. 87 of 2016, signed by President Joko Widodo five years ago. The ad hoc working group, which reports directly to the President, is made up of members of the police, prosecutors, the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Indonesia (Kemendagri RI), the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights. man (Kemenkumham) and the Center for Analysis and Analysis of Financial Transactions (PPATK) Indonesian Ombudsman, National Intelligence Agency and TNI Military Police. “If the presidential regulations are implemented fully and continuously from 2016 until now, ideally, illegal withdrawals will no longer exist or at least they will be very low. In fact, the president discovered that extortion practices are still rampant, ”Didik said. He explained that the Saber Extortion Task Force, as regulated by Presidential Regulations, is responsible for eradicating illegal harvesting effectively and efficiently by optimizing the use of staff, work units and staff. facilities / infrastructure, both within ministries / agencies and local governments. “The Saber Pungli Task Force exercises the functions of intelligence, prevention, prosecution and justice (legal action to enforce order, note)”, he added. Therefore, Didik questioned how the presidential regulations were implemented after their signing in 2016. “Is it just a cosmetic political product or the government’s seriousness in eradicating illegal harvesting,” said Didik, a member of the House of Representatives of the Democratic Party faction. He believes the Saber Pungli task force should ideally be at the center of government to stamp out illegal harvests, as the president directly signs and is responsible for the presidential regulations. “The eradication of extortion must be carried out on a massive, continuous and continuous basis so that extortion can be completely eradicated, because the practice of extortion has damaged the joints of social, national and state life”, said Didik. President Jokowi received a complaint about the practice of illegal withdrawals at the port of Tanjung Priok during a dialogue with a number of container truck drivers on Thursday (10/6). Jokowi immediately ordered the head of the national police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to take action against the practice. Shortly after, North Jakarta Police Chief Kombes Pol Guruh Arif Darmawan announced that 24 people suspected of being involved in extortion against container truck drivers were arrested at two different locations on Thursday. .

