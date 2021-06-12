Reminder to keep presidential promises





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Member of Commission III of the DPR of the Democratic Party Faction Educate Mukrianto assessing that the conclusions of President Joko Widodo are linked to extortion of Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta is a reminder from God that promises and commitments must be kept. “It may be that the president’s findings regarding the extortion at Tanjung Priok remind Allah SWT to keep promises and commitments that have not been kept,” Didik said in a statement received. Kompas.com, Friday (6/11/2021). The reason is that the head of the Law and Human Rights Department of the DPP Democratic Party still clearly remembers how the president Jokowi through Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 87 of 2016 establishing a working group on clean sweeping (Saber) Extortion. Read also: Jokowi: Megawati’s mother is an example of a politician, you don’t have to be in government He recalled that the Working Group is directly accountable to the Chairman. Didik said the members of the Working Group were also unequivocal, including the National Police, Attorney General’s Office, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Analysis Center and Financial Transaction Analysis (PPATK), Indonesian Ombudsman Institute, State Intelligence Agency (BIN) and Police TNI Military. “Intervention force Saber extortion has the task of carrying out the eradication of illegal harvesting effectively and efficiently by optimizing the use of staff, work units and infrastructure, both in ministries / agencies and local governments ”, said Didik. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail He recalled that in the exercise of its functions, the Working Group on Saber Extortion exercises the functions of intelligence, prevention, execution and justice. Read also: Jokowi: Megawati’s mother is a symbol of the courage to fight for the political rights of the common people Didik spoke of the government’s political will to eradicate extortion. According to him, if the Perpres is implemented in its entirety and continuously from 2016 to today, ideally the extortion will no longer exist or will happen again. “In fact, the president himself discovered the rampant extortion practices,” he said. In this regard, Didik wondered about the fate of the implementation of the presidential regulation on the Saber Pungli working group at the level of implementation. He also wondered if the presidential decree was just a cosmetic political product. “Or is the government seriously considering eradicating extortion?” Didik said. Also Read: Mahfud MD: Lust for Corruption Still There, Saber Extortion Still Needed

