Turkey, France to discuss all aspects of NATO summit relations

Turkey and France will have the opportunity to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations at Monday’s NATO summit in Brussels, the Turkish president said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Friday that during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the summit, they “will have the opportunity to discuss the positive and negative aspects of Turkish-French relations.”

Despite a long history of deeply rooted relations, in recent years Turkish-French relations have been strained over issues such as the Eastern Mediterranean and Islamophobic policies in France.

“Turkey is a powerful country, one of the top five NATO countries,” Erdogan added.

Besides Macron, Erdogan is also due to meet many other world leaders at the summit, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he said.

“We will issue a press release after the NATO summit, and then our last meeting will be with Biden,” he said.

According to the alliance, the summit is being organized to respond to “present and future” challenges, including terrorism, cyber attacks and disruptive technologies, as well as the security implications of climate change.

The NATO 2030 initiative will be at the heart of the summit’s agenda.

– Visit to Azerbaijan after the summit

After the summit, Erdogan will travel to Azerbaijan to sign a comprehensive agreement in Shusha, the cultural capital of the country, Erdogan said.

Erdogan will first visit the town of Fizuli before meeting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha to sign the agreement.

After Azerbaijan, he will participate in the Summit of Southeast European Countries in the Turkish resort of Antalya, Erdogan said.

Speaking about the mines laid by Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region during its decades of occupation, he said: “Without a doubt, when we discuss the issue of Armenia in the meetings bilateral relations in Azerbaijan, we will also raise the issue of mines. .

Turkey will also call on those linked to the problem of the mines posed by the Armenians to provide the necessary support on this issue to resolve it, he added.

In 1991, the Armenian army occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.

On September 27, 2020, the Armenian army launched attacks against civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian ceasefire agreements.

During a 44-day conflict that ended under an agreement signed on November 10, Azerbaijan liberated several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.

– Turkey has secured a significant part of the border with Syria

Erdogan stressed that Turkey has “secured a significant part of the Syrian areas” near its border.

“With our determined fight, we saved Turkey from the attacks of terrorist groups and criminal gangs,” the president said. “We will continue to do everything possible to guarantee our neighbor Syria a bright future on the basis of its territorial integrity and political unity,” he added.

His remarks came during the opening ceremony of the Kilis Upper Afrin dam near the Syrian border which he attended virtually.

Over the past 19 years, the governments of the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK) have built 600 dams, 590 hydropower plants, nearly 1,500 irrigation facilities, 262 drinking water facilities and 21 treatment facilities. wastewater, which represents an investment of 276 billion lire ($ 32.4 billion), he said.

“As the world enters a new phase in water management, as in all other areas, we are determined to make the most of the opportunities available to us,” Erdogan said.