CM Usman Buzdar hosts the Center on a balanced budget





LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen and their team for presenting a balanced and public-friendly budget. The economic team led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced sustainable measures for the composite development of the country and the budget announcements would strengthen the economy, he added.

The CM regretted that the opposition behaved in an uncivilized manner because it had nothing more to criticize. No better budget could be presented in this situation, he argued. The common man had been given facilities and the poor had not been overwhelmed, he said and added that the federal budget would pave the way for economic development.

BALLOKI: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Head Qadirabad Dam to inspect the entry and exit of the water. He was told that of the 32,000 cusecs of water available, 22,000 cusecs were dumped into the Qadirabad-Balloki link channel while the rest of the 10,000 cusecs of water were dumped into the river. The CM ordered the repair of the nursing homes and residential buildings of the Irrigation Department as well as the restoration of the road link between the irrigation colony and the dam.

He also ordered the completion of arrangements to deal with the possible threat of flooding during the monsoon season and made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated. Arrangements to deal with expected foods are taking shape without delay, he said and regretted that departments have made a habit of showing exposure activity at an hour of need, but this will not be tolerated. The chief minister also asked his staff to solve the problems of residents who had gathered there to meet with him.

CHILD LABOR: The Chief Minister said child labor was a persistent problem with many socio-economic ramifications.

In his message on the occasion of the World Day Against Child Labor, the Chief Minister said that the involvement of children in labor was a criminal activity. The government was working hard to overcome this nagging threat, he said and added that every segment of society should come forward to lend a hand in this regard. The government has taken several measures to eliminate child labor through effective legislation and is fully committed to saving children from this illegal activity. Today, the whole of society must commit to accelerating collective efforts to eradicate the threat of child labor from society, the CM added.

GRIEVE: The Chief Minister expressed his deep sadness at the loss of life in a road accident near Khuzdar, Balochistan. He offered his condolences to the bereaved families. In a statement, the CM prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured, adding that the government of Punjab fully shares the grief of the affected families.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos