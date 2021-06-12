After Jokowi called the national police chief about extortion in Tanjung Priok …





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo’s instructions to eradicate illegal harvests in ports Tanjung Priok immediately greeted with prompt action by the police. The day after the instructions, the police immediately announced the arrest of dozens of perpetrators. extortion. However, Kompolnas believes that the police should not wait for the president’s instructions to stamp out violence in the ports. Instructions Jokowi Jokowi received reports of extortions that often occur in the Tanjung Priok port area from container truck drivers on Thursday (6/10/2021), while the head of state was on duty. visit to the business district. At first, Jokowi asked the truck drivers about the problems in the terminal area. This is because he received information on social media about the rise in extortion. “Don’t let anyone complain because there are so many fees, that’s what I want to sue if there is one,” said Jokowi, being watched via the presidential secretariat YouTube. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Read also : Call the national police chief, Jokowi. Reports on the increase in acts of begal and extortion in the Tanjung Priok region The drivers then complained about the burglary, assault and beheading they had to face. After hearing the complaint, Jokowi immediately called The chief of police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. In front of the container truck drivers, Jokowi called on the national police chief to take action against crimes in the Tanjung Priok port terminal area. “Mr. National Police Chief, hello. This is me in Tanjung Priok, there are complaints, many complaints from container drivers related to illegal levies, extortion, at Fortune (Terminal) at NPCT One, then at Depo Dwipa, first that, “Jokowi says. “The second is also when there is a traffic jam, there are a lot of drivers who are attacked by thugs. Please solve that, that’s all,” he said. Read also : After being summoned by Jokowi, the national police chief orders his staff to actively fight the thugs National Police Chief Sigit also agreed to Jokowi’s request. “Ready to do it, sir,” Sigit replied on the other end of the phone.

