FIA ‘go-slow’ brings ‘relief’ to son Tareen in sugar scam





LAHORE: Pakistani leader and sugar baron Jahangir Khan Tareen finally got relief amid federal budget presentation because the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) did not call for his and his son Ali’s arrest Tareens in two courts, citing lack of evidence against them in money laundering and sugar fraud cases.

Lawmakers backing Mr Tareen had threatened Prime Minister Imran Khan with not voting for the budget in both the Center and the Punjab if justice was not done for their leader (Tareen) in what they called bogus deals (against him).

Following the FIA’s submission to two different courts on Friday that it did not need to arrest Mr Tareen and his son at this stage of the investigation, the two suspects withdrew their requests for release on bail before arrest in three FIRs in connection with the sugar scam.

FIA sources told Dawn that Mr Tareen had been relieved for technical reasons. Forensic examination of evidence gathered by FIA Lahore last March under which the agency registered three FIRs against Tareen and his son in the sugar scam has yet to be done despite one more stint two months, a source told Dawn.

Personal accounts of unfrozen families, other factories named in price manipulation may also benefit

Likewise, he said, in order to provide relief to Tareen, the FIA ​​has been ordered not to speed up prosecutions against several sugar factories, including the owners of two media groups, the factories. in which Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and members of his family have shares, and 40 Satta Agents (price manipulators).

FIA Lahore director Mohammad Riazwan, who had registered FIRs against around 30 sweets, including Tareens, PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz and Satta agents said the agency would stop Mr. Tareen and others after the forensic audit of the evidence has been gathered. agents of Satta (who have links with the factories in question) was received. But once the government reached an agreement with the Tareen group, Mr. Rizwan was removed from his post as head of the investigation team and the forensic audit was not continued. This is a major relief for everyone surveyed, at least for now, he said.

The FIA ​​had previously claimed 110 billion rupees earned by the sugar mafia over the past year through speculative prices.

Another official insisted that the FIA ​​needed at least two more months to collect more evidence against Mr Tareen and his son in a money laundering case, as it was not easy to detect a silver trail in such cases.

The personal bank accounts of Mr. Tareen and members of his family were also unblocked. Now only Tareen’s commercial bank accounts are frozen, the official said.

The AIF’s slowness in the Tareens cases came in the context of PTI Senator Ali Zafars’ analysis of his investigation in which Tareen Groups MP Raja Riaz claimed he (Tareen) had received a good move from him (Zafar).

When Dawn asked whether the FIA’s pro-Tareen position in court came in light of his report, Mr Zafar replied: No, I have not yet submitted my findings to Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, whatever my conclusions, they have no legal impact.

When asked if he was supposed to submit his report to the Prime Minister by the end of May, Senator PTI said: PM Khan has not asked him to submit the report yet.

The government is likely to forward the Tareen and his son case to the Pakistan Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the wish of the Tareen group whose number would be 40 29 AMP and more than 10 deputies.

LEGAL HEARING: During the bail hearing in two FIRs against Tareen and his son, FIA investigator Rana Shahwaz said in a court hearing on Friday that the arrest of Tareen and his son Ali Tareen was not required at this stage. He said the investigation was not yet completed and the case file was still under review.

The IM has asserted that the FIA ​​fully believes in basic human rights. When asked if he was prepared to put his statement in writing, the OI said the court could put his statement on file.

In response to the FIA’s statement, Tareens’ attorney, attorney Salman Safdar, told the court his clients wanted to withdraw the bail requests. District and Extra Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain asked the attorney how many cases have been brought against Tareen since he had been CEO of Candy Stores since 1990.

Lawyer Sadar said no case has been filed by any agency or regulatory body against Tareen. The judge classified the bail applications as withdrawn.

Later, Tareen and his son appeared before District Judge and Additional Sessions Rafaqat Ali Gondal, who heard their application for bail in the third FIR as a duty judge of a special court (offenses in the banks).

The special tribunal has been waiting for a regular president since the predecessor’s transfer on May 19.

The FIA ​​IO made a similar statement in the special court and said the arrest of the father and son duo was not required at this stage of the case. The judge recorded the OI statement and classified the bail requests as withdrawn.

The judge ordered the FIA ​​to give the applicants 10 days to go to court if it necessitates their arrest in the future.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Tareen said: I am so happy that after a 10-month long investigation of him and those in charge of his factories, the FIA ​​admitted in court that their arrests were unnecessary. However, the sugar mogul said he still faces the law and will continue to do so.

The Tareen group had appointed the prime minister’s adviser on responsibility Shahzad Akbar behind Tareen’s victimization. The deputy Nazir Chohan, member of the Tareen group, had even gone so far as to challenge his faith (Akbars).

Posted in Dawn, le 12 June 2021

