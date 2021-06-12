China can’t reverse falling birth rate even with a three-child policy, says leading economist, East Asia News & Top Stories

BEIJING A recently announced “three children” policy will not prevent a long-term trend of declining annual births in China, and the country will struggle to raise the retirement age by more than two years from now 2025, said an influential Chinese economist. .

“I don’t think we can significantly increase the birth rate,” Professor Yao Yang, dean of the National Development School at Peking University, said in an interview.

The government’s decision to allow families to have three children could lead to a short-term increase in births, but “we cannot expect the effect to continue for long,” he said.

“We had better prepare for an aging society,” said Professor Yao, who is part of a group of economists who consulted with President Xi Jinping and senior economic official Liu He last year.

Prof Yao said that despite the aging of the population, increased productivity could keep the economic growth rate close to its potential of 5.5% to 6% over the next decade. China is expected to maintain high levels of investment in urbanization, education and research, he added.

To slow the pace of the decline in its workforce, Beijing has announced its intention to “gradually” raise the national retirement age over the next few years, but has not given a timetable.

Reforms are all the more urgent given that China experienced a baby boom in the 1960s and this cohort is already reaching retirement age, Professor Yao said.

Pension reforms could be slow, however, he said, adding that he did not think the government would raise the retirement age too much, due to “social resistance”.

A “realistic” option would be to increase the age by an average of six months per year over the next five years, resulting in an increase of 2.5 years by 2025, he said. By 2030, the retirement age for both men and women could be five years above current levels.

China’s plan to introduce property tax legislation by 2025 could help local government finances. Nationwide taxes are likely to be collected by the central government but available for spending by local governments, which currently rely heavily on land sales for their income, Prof Yao said.

“The property tax will compensate for the loss of income of local governments through land sales as they quickly run out of land and need replacement,” he added.

Pension funds are sufficient in the near future, but can be supplemented by the transfer of assets from state-owned enterprises, which have a present net worth of around 85 trillion yuan (S $ 17.6 trillion), a Professor Yao said, citing official statistics.

The impact of an aging population is likely to be deflationary: “An aging society means deflation, not inflation. The interest rate will (tend to) go down to zero, as in Japan.

Consumer spending may continue to increase rapidly despite the aging of the population. Professor Yao cited estimates from researchers at the National School of Development that over the next 30 years, the positive effect of urbanization on consumption will be more than three times greater than the negative effect caused. by the aging of the population and a decrease in the size of the total population.

Birth restrictions could be dropped completely over the next decade. “Personally, I think China should get rid of the family planning policy. It could happen in the next five to ten years,” said Prof Yao.

