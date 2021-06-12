Budget 2021-22





The federal budget announced by Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin seems at least at first glance rather reassuring. The Rs 8,478 billion budget focuses on development and the other two Ds that are part of every budget announced in Pakistan for debt service and defense. But, as analysts have noted, there is a certain sense of direction in a budget which the government says is still under discussion with the IMF. While the 2021-22 budget has left most analysts more optimistic than before, it leaves us with two key questions: will it be able to control the price spike? And will he be able to restore an economy that felt like it was in a downward spiral under the same government? Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised hopes by promising a budget that would make everyone happy, but the background noise of negotiations with the IMF means that fears remain of a new round of price hikes in essential items. The picture is certainly not as rosy as Finance Minister Tarin presented it, but the numbers selected to present to Parliament look good: nearly ten percent growth in manufacturing, agriculture showing growth. and a small current account surplus. There was no surprise as Bilawal Bhutto wondered if this was another country’s budget.

Even if the PTI government is in a position to meet its 4.8% growth target, there are valid concerns about whether the economy has simply returned to the position it was before the current government took over. the power. There are signs, however, that the government’s fourth finance minister in three years could be a game-changer in talking about inclusive growth, and move beyond top-down approaches to bottom-up approaches to poverty reduction. This was followed by concrete proposals, mainly in the form of loans for the development of small businesses or the construction of housing for the disadvantaged classes. Whether lending constitutes bottom-up development or worsens cycles of poverty is another question many economists would ask. However, we can see a certain direction in the budget. The problem is that the economy continues to show weak fundamentals, with Tarin sounding a new alarm by claiming that Pakistan is now a food importing country. While some commentators have dismissed it as a way to provide excuses in the face of major food price inflation, it is something to be taken seriously. The budget says it will put agricultural growth back on the top of its priority list, but the policies outlined do not add much new. The last government responded to agricultural decline in a similar fashion without much success.

That said, the decision to avoid increasing taxes on employees, to rationalize withholding taxes, to avoid taxation on the internet as had been proposed and the launch of multiple development projects that would give jobs to people. many unemployed still after the Covid-19 crisis suggest the government is at least trying to find a way to alleviate some of the misery of those burdened by high gasoline prices and other daily needs. On development spending, the almost 40 percent increase in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) only means that we got back to numbers when the PTI government started. The finance minister also said traders would be pulled into the tax net and tougher measures would be taken to ensure no one was left out of it. Streamlining taxes and deciding not to increase electricity tariffs could help prevent thefts from power lines and non-payment of taxes, although it is quite difficult to see how traders, who train an extremely powerful lobby, will be taxed successfully. Questions will be asked about how the government intends to finance the increase in spending while continuing to reduce the budget deficit. Tarin said the nearly 18% increase in the revenue target will come from improved economic performance, as well as better tax collection mechanisms. Of course, those who are currently outside the tax net should be included, rather than continuing to increase the indirect taxes that are inevitably passed on to the ordinary consumer. But the anticipation by governments of being able to raise 5,829 billion rupees in taxes this year compared to 4,963 rupees in the previous fiscal year, an increase of 17.4%, has already raised eyebrows, given the near – inability to target. The capital tax on the stock markets has been reduced, which could lead to increased investment in the equity sector. However, it is questionable whether such policies could be much more useful for productive economic sectors to show real growth. Instead, there is little promise for the sectors of the economy that offer the highest levels of employment. Although it has referred to manufacturing as one of its success stories, the government has presented a rather disappointing goal of increasing exports.

How the government will handle the issue of meeting development needs, with a promised focus in the least developed regions of the country, notably Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, is difficult to say at this point. One can only hope that there will be some success and that the relief offered to people comes true. But there is always the risk that it is a mirage that fades as the angle changes and as we move down the road that marks fiscal year 2021-22. However, it is hoped that the more optimistic message of the budget will remain for the good of the people and the economy. The government raised public sector wages for the first time in three years, while significantly increasing the minimum wage. However, it is quite clear that inflation and degrowth remain serious concerns, especially when the country remains sensitive to both IMF pressure and the Covid-19 pandemic (for which Rs 100 billion has been allocated). There is still a long way to go before the PTI government can claim to have kept its economic promises. This budget could be a first step in a positive direction, as long as it is able to negotiate an independent path from the IMF and can convince people to cooperate with the government on matters of taxation in a country where traditionally there is little. acceptance for them, coupled with low credibility with respect to government commitments, regardless of which party forms the government.

