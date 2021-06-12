PM Modi to address high-level UN virtual meeting on desertification, land degradation and drought

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a high-level virtual dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought at the UN next week. The event will be convened by the President of the 75th session of the General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir.

Besides Prime Minister Modi, who was the chair of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (chair of UNCCD COP14) in New Delhi in 2019, this year’s event will also be addressed by the UN Deputy Secretary. General Amina Mohamed, Assistant Secretary General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification Ibrahim Thiaw and the Coordinator of the Association of Fulani Women and Indigenous Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim as well as heads of state and government, ministers and senior officials of the United Nations.

Representatives of international organizations and civil society groups will also speak at the event, which aims to assess progress in tackling land degradation and chart the way forward, according to a PTI report. for global efforts to revive and restore healthy lands.

Land is the foundation of our societies and is the cornerstone of global food security and environmental health, zero hunger, poverty eradication and affordable energy. It underpins the success of the entire 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the media advisory issued by the Office of the President of the General Assembly.

At UNCCD COP14, parties adopted the Delhi Declaration. They encouraged the transition and increased access to energy in rural and urban communities with the aim of tackling desertification / land degradation and drought. Parties also sought to achieve land degradation neutrality and resilience building.

The Delhi Declaration also encouraged a proactive approach to reduce the risks and impacts of desertification / land degradation and drought through the implementation of drought preparedness plans and increased risk mitigation. drought and sand and dust storms.

Next week’s high-level virtual meeting will put land restoration at the heart of the overall SDG agenda and climate, biodiversity and disaster risk reduction, on track for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (CBD COP 15), United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26), UNCCD COP15 and Food Systems Summit 2021.

Globally, one-fifth of the land area of ​​more than 2 billion hectares is degraded, including more than half of all agricultural land. Unless we change the way we manage soils, more than 90% could be degraded by 2050, “the UN said.

“Land degradation negatively impacts one fifth of the earth’s land area and the livelihoods of 3.2 billion people, or 40% of the world’s population. It accelerates climate change and biodiversity loss, and contributes to droughts, forest fires, involuntary migration and the emergence of zoonotic infectious diseases, he said.

The media advisory said one billion hectares of land could be restored over the next 10 years to repair the damage. The UN believes land restoration could fuel recoveries in the post-Covid world and provide livelihoods for millions of people.

Next week’s dialogue hopes to draw the attention of the international community to land issues and generate political interest in implementing land solutions as part of Covid-19 adaptation and recovery strategies.

It will encourage all member states to adopt and implement land degradation neutrality goals and national drought plans, he said. The opinion added that the event will also encourage member states, the private sector and all stakeholders to come together for land action, and support the Land Degradation Neutrality Fund and others. funding mechanisms to intensify land restoration by all sectors of society.

It will allow participants to share experiences and best practices, cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models that advance green, resilient and inclusive recovery strategies, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

