Police fight extortion after being ordered by Jokowi, DPR: saber extortion is less optimal







THE SPIRIT OF PEOPLE – President Jokowi recently contacted National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo directly after receiving reports of acts of violence and illegal taking or extortion in Tanjung Priok, Jakarta. After catching the attention of President Joko Widodo, Polda Metro Jaya then decided to arrest extortionists up to 49 people with their respective roles who held different positions. Responding to widespread extortion, Indonesian House of Representatives Committee III Member Didik Mukrianto asked President Jokowi to remind him to improve the performance of the Working Group on Clean Up Illegal Charges (Satgas Saber Extortion ), so that extortion can be completely eradicated. Didik felt that the extortion findings that were found directly by Jokowi in Tanjung Priok, Jakarta should be a reminder that the work of the saber extortion task force was far from optimal. “We hope all Presidents will realize immediately and remind the Saber Extortion Task Force to proceed with mass eradication until the extortion can be resolved,” Didik said on Friday, June 11, 2021. , cited from Antara. Read also: Extortionists arrested on the orders of Jokowi, Iwan Fals: It’s good too, the speech is powerful





The Saber Extortion Working Group was formed as a result of Presidential Regulation no. 87 of 2016, signed by President Joko Widodo five years ago. “If the presidential regulations are implemented fully and continuously from 2016 until now, ideally, illegal withdrawals will no longer exist or at least they will be very low. In fact, the president discovered that extortion practices are still rampant, ”Didik said. He explained that the Saber Extortion Task Force, as regulated by Presidential Regulations, is responsible for eradicating illegal harvesting effectively and efficiently by optimizing the use of staff, work units and staff. facilities / infrastructure, both within ministries / agencies and local governments. “The Saber Pungli working group exercises the functions of intelligence, prevention, prosecution and justice (legal action to enforce order, editor’s note),” he said.







