UN rapporteur condemns Turkey’s use of anti-terrorism laws to persecute human rights defenders

06/11/2021 Turkey In a June 9 statement, UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor, condemned Turkey’s use of anti-terrorism laws to unjustly detain and silence those working for protection. rights in the country. Turkey’s recent relapse into Ottoman oppression of minority groups and Islamic nationalism has included a crackdown on Turkish human rights activists. Lawlor said human rights lawyers, who represent human rights activists, victims of persecution and police violence, and political dissidents, are particularly vulnerable under Turkey’s discriminatory anti-terrorism laws. .

Specifically, Lawlor expressed concern for Article 314 of the Turkish Penal Code and Article 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Law as crucial pieces of legislation that have been used to justify the conviction and long-term imprisonment of human rights defenders. Turkish human rights. These policies have broadened the ability of the Turkish government to violate freedom of expression, association and the right to practice. As a result of these laws, 14 Turkish human rights defenders are currently serving sentences of 10 years or more.

These activists and lawyers suffered serious human rights violations while in prison. For example, in August 2020, human rights lawyer Ebru Timtik died in a Turkish high security prison during a hunger strike as she demanded fair trials for herself and nine other activists in detention. by his side. In addition, some Turkish human rights defenders have been brutally tortured in prison, such as Oya Aslan, a women’s rights activist, and others have been denied essential medical care and treatment. The cruel treatment of these heroic workers has major implications for the fate of several human rights defenders, lawyers and members of civil society who are currently on trial for violating Turkey’s anti-terrorism laws.

Sadly, the severe mistreatment of human rights defenders in Turkey reflects the recent deterioration of human rights and religious freedom in the country under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. While several other senior UN officials have backed Lawlors’ conviction, it remains to be seen whether Turkey will heed the international community’s exhortations.

