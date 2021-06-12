Will Jason Miller be the backbone of Trump’s new social platform?





Jason Miller, longtime senior adviser and spokesperson for Donald Trump, is ending his five-year tenure with the former president to serve as CEO of an anonymous tech startup, according to multiple reports. The Millers Company, which could be used by Trump in the future, is in development to create a social media platform. Since being kicked out of the White House and Twitter, Trump and his allies have expressed interest in the former president’s launch of a conservative social network. Trump, who was kicked off all major social media platforms in the wake of the Jan.6 Capitol riot, has been banned by Facebook until at least January 2023. His Twitter account has been permanently closed.

It’s something that I think will be the hottest post on social media, Miller told Fox News in March while discussing Trump’s aspirations on social media. It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everyone is going to wait and watch to see what exactly President Trump is doing, but it will be their own platform. Sources with knowledge of the Millers start-up said Trump has yet to make a final decision on the social media platform, according to CNBC.

As for Miller, he will continue to work alongside Trump and his team part-time, according to Politicos sources. Following the inauguration of Joe Bidens and the failure of Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, Miller acted as a spokesperson and briefed the press on Trump’s measures and plans after the Presidency. The former president is now in talks with potential candidates to fill the role of Miller’s spokesperson, Politico added. While Trump launched a short-lived blogging vertical on his website last month, it has since been deleted after poor traffic numbers, leaving him no way to communicate directly with his supporters online apart from mailings. emailing and relying on reporters to tweet his comments. .

In a speech last week at the North Carolina GOP convention, Trump claimed he quit Facebook whether or not he allows him to return. They say they could let me come back in two years. I’m not too interested in that, “Trump told the crowd.” We can’t let this happen. So unfair. They arrest a whole group of people. Not just me. They stifle the voice of a much bigger and bigger group.

