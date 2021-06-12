Chinese authorities ban crypto mining in Yunnan province, report says





China’s Yunnan Province is set to ban crypto mining outright in response to similar moves from Qinghai, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia. China continues its rapid and decisive crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. Yunnan would have bECOMES the fourth recent addition to this list to ask cryptocurrency miners to immediately cease trading. The quartet of now mine-free provinces led to a drop in hash rate in mining pools based in China. Some, like AntPool and Poolin, have reported declines of up to 12%. Meanwhile, BTC.top, a major player in China’s mining sector, reported a 35.9% hash rate drop after many operations shut down. A representative for BTC.top said Forkast that the company will focus on Sichuan for its alternative energy resources. We are moving to Sichuan as it is now at its peak for water supply, so we could benefit from lower electricity costs, they said. China continues its quest to reign in the crypto industry Concerns over energy consumption and carbon emissions from the cryptocurrency continue to push China to take drastic measures to limit both. The amount of energy needed to mine crypto has been at the center of this debate with the chinese government. One of the main factors contributing to China’s “gut” reaction was Xi Jinping’s promise to the government. The UN back in 2019. The commitment was that China would become a carbon neutral country by 2060. To achieve this, China plans to halt rising carbon emissions by 2030 and ultimately achieve neutrality 30 years later. While this is a great idea, Greenpeace estimates that 60% of China’s electricity currently comes from burning coal, and achieving carbon neutrality in the next 40 years is nothing more than ambitions. The whole idea of ​​crypto mining goes totally against this plan, with the energy consumption and greenhouse gases being released. This apparently led to China continuing to take steps to stop cryptocurrency mining in the country.







