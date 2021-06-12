Jokowi calls on ministers to be more serious in reducing maternal mortality rates





Merdeka.com – Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko has called on a number of parties to conduct further research to uncover the cause of the rising maternal mortality rate (MMR). The reason is that the maternal mortality rate in Indonesia has not declined amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “Look at the number of incidents, what are the causes, and wherever the number of MMRs is increasing,” Moeldoko said, quoted in his press release, Saturday (12/6). He explained that the issue of increasing the number of AKIs had reached President Joko Widodo or Jokowi during the council of ministers. Jokowi even ordered the relevant ministries / agencies to be more serious in reducing the number of MMRs in accordance with the National Medium Term Development Plan (RJPMN) 2020-2024 of 183 per 100,000 live births. Not only that, the issue of maternal mortality is also the concern of First Lady Iriana Jokowi. Moeldoko said the First Lady invited the vice president’s wife, the wives of ministers and the wives of institutional leaders to lead a movement to suppress the AKI. “The government has the same conviction and the same enthusiasm to reduce MMR,” he said. Moeldoko hopes the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) can continue to increase cooperation with the government to help reduce MMR. According to her, the community of mothers should be involved in this program. “Also broaden its reach by cooperating with a community of mothers who have the same movement in reducing MMR, so that they can present a massive movement,” Moeldoko said. For information, UNFPA has been working with the Indonesian government since 1972 and has provided technical assistance to various ministries and agencies in the areas of maternal health, family planning, adolescent reproductive health, HIV / AIDS programs, gender, population, including disaster response. Maternal health is one of the main program components of the 10th Cooperation Program of the Government of Indonesia and UNFPA, which aims to support the priority programs mentioned in RPJMN 2020-2024 with the aim of improving the quality and competitiveness of Indonesian human resources. Reporter: Lizsa Egeham

Source: Liputan6.com [eko]







