PTI government completes 5-year term: Governor of Punjab





ISLAMABAD – Reiterating that the PTI government will complete its five-year term, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Friday that the top priority of the existing waiver is to empower people at the grassroots by delegating power through the through the local government system.

Speaking to a group of media representatives here after his recent successful visit to the United States, Chaudhry Sarwar said there is a big difference between new and old systems of local government.

Honoring Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that under the local government system, MPAs and MPs would not be able to take development funds and use them according to their wishes. “Now they will have a small role in the new system. They will only be able to recommend development projects while the execution of the projects will fall under the sole mandate of the village council, ”said the governor, arguing that this had not been done in the past. Regarding the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, the governor said projects worth over Rs 4 billion have been launched. “We will ensure absolute transparency within the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and provide drinking water to every citizen,” he said.

Speaking about his visit to the United States, the governor of Punjab said he had a successful visit in which the Punjab and California were declared sister states and a historic agreement between the Agricultural University of Faislabad and the ‘University of California was signed. “The two universities will collaborate in agricultural research to improve productivity,” he said. He said he also organized a series of meetings with members of Congress, leaders, senators and governors and added that the world recognizes Pakistan’s peace efforts on the diplomatic front.

He met with US officials and briefed them on Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as Pakistan’s initiatives to tackle the climate crisis and Pakistan’s handling of the coronavirus. The governor of Punjab said he had had a fruitful meeting with US Senator Chris Van Hallen, who tabled the Pakistan Economic Package Bill. He hopes to be able to pass the bill with other senators. Pakistan’s narrative is now being heard around the world and our efforts for regional peace, especially the Afghan peace process, are applauded by the world, he added.

He was of the opinion that the road to world peace is through the solution of the Palestine-Kashmir dispute.

The governor of Punjab said India has always been involved in negative propaganda about Pakistan around the world, but since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power Pakistan has been successful on the diplomatic front.

Responding to a question, the governor of Punjab said the Pakistani and Indian Sikh communities in the United States are on the same page and the Sikh community still supports Pakistan’s position on issues like Kashmir. He further noted that the Sikh community is grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening the Kartarpur Corridor and providing facilities for Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan.

