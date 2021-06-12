Budget policy – Journal





THE PTI wants to get out of trouble. Who will pay the price?

The 2021-22 federal budget presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday is documented proof of this political strategy. He has rung the bell, and the floor is open for business.

It is this business that the PTI wants to stimulate by targeting growth reaching 5% next year and crossing this threshold on the eve of the elections. The progression of the government’s political discourse is already visible. This narrative tells the voter that yes, the same voter ravaged by inflation and unemployment that the hard times are almost over and the good times as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan are upon us. This budget is Exhibit A for the new story. Government spokespersons will energize the narrative in the days and weeks to come and feed it with data that fed into the budget document unveiled in parliament on Friday.

The budget tells a story full of ambition. The story says that the government will now loosen its belt, spend its money, freeze utility fee hikes, save citizens from new taxes, and inject booster shots into programs like Ehsaas and Naya Pakistan Housing. The current growth should finance this ambition. Large-scale manufacturing is recording impressive numbers, agriculture is yielding exceptional returns, remittances are raining like never before, tax collection shows encouraging trends, and double deficits have been brought under control. Well, at least these are the whimsical talking points government spokesmen carry in their pockets as they prepare to wage data wars within the cozy confines of TV studios.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zaradari spoke to reporters after the finance ministers’ speech and trashed the budget and its lofty ambition. However, once fiscal sweeteners begin to trickle into the lives of citizens, regardless of the harsh macroeconomic realities, the opposition will have an uphill task of tearing apart the government’s economic performance from a political perspective. Specialists in the opposition ranks will undoubtedly cut the budget and its fanciful projections thanks to some clever financial logic woven around technical details, but if there is any visible reduction in the burden on citizens, the government will be in a bind. comfortable position to repel the attack of the opposition.

The government of the PTI is essentially following the same trajectory: spend, spend, spend and worry about how to pay it later.

It may even cause the government to withdraw from the IMF program. No new taxes and no price increases for utilities, etc. essentially show that the government has calculated that it can do without the IMF until the election. The massive increase in remittances has stabilized the government’s finances and he believes it will not fall back into the red if the IMF tranches run dry. He may not need to officially withdraw from the program. Instead, he could just drag the negotiations out for as long as needed and use that time to throw money at the electorate. Just like the PML-N did in its later years.

Yes, you heard right. The PTI government basically follows the same trajectory: spend, spend, spend, and wonder how to pay it later. Politics invariably goes beyond economics. The cost is always high.

But this is a deferred cost, whereas the policy demands immediate gratification. The government wants to offer its disillusioned, disappointed and dejected voters the gratification they have been denied since the PTI came to power. Fair enough. Is there a financial basis for this? The theory that the government peddled at the beginning and claims to believe in it until today is that a certain linear logic crossed its economic policy via Asad Umar, Hafeez Sheikh, Hammad Azhar and Shaukat Tarin; that all these gentlemen have essentially stayed on the message and the original plan of the PTI and that this 2021-22 budget is the continuation of this great plan. See, we told you we were on the right track, they say now with a triumphant smile.

Except that it is not quite correct.

The fact is that the management of the economy by the ITPs has shifted from one experience to another, from one approach to another and from one minister sent to another. The government has blundered on projects and fumbled for reforms. For three years, he continued to hurt citizens without any corresponding macro benefit to the economy. The RBF has not been reformed, the power structure has not been restructured, and state-owned enterprises have not been privatized. Eventually, after three years, politics caught up with the ITP economy. The government has realized or perhaps has been made to realize that if its economy continued down this path, the voters would lead the government to the cleaner in the next election. Just like they did in the recent by-elections. So a decision was made: enough savings, let’s do some politics.

Nothing makes politics better than growth. No matter how that growth comes from, and where it comes from, and who will ultimately pay the bills for the growth, none of it matters as long as it comes fast and strong and flows thick and vigorous like the train. of sauce that it is. It’s a familiar path that requires little innovation. The only problem is that the elections are still two more budgets away unless the prime minister pulls a quick shot on the opposition and continuing this spending frenzy in the hope that revenues will flow in without additional taxation might be overkill. . The economy demands pain, and politics demands a welfare factor. Welfare factors win elections. The strategy seems obvious.

Shaukat Tarin may need to thank Ishaq Dar for showing him the way.

The writer is the resident editor of Dawns in Islamabad.

Twitter: @fahdhusain

Posted in Dawn, le 12 June 2021

