Antibody Cocktail Used to Treat Donald Trump Helps Patients in India; here’s how





Monoclonal antibodies aim to counter a specific antigen, which is nothing more than a foreign element that the immune system recognizes as a threat.

Representative image. PA

A Delhi hospital reported that two patients who received monoclonal antibodies showed remarkable recovery from the onset of symptoms of COVID-19 and were released within hours of starting treatment. Here’s how monoclonal antibodies work and why all eyes are on this therapy.

Monoclonal antibodies made the news as a treatment for COVID-19 when they were administered to former US President Donald Trump last year after testing positive for the disease during the US election campaign. It was described at the time as an antibody cocktail “which the New York Times reported as one of the most promising candidates.” The first results, according to the New York Times, suggest that they may reduce the level of the virus in the body and possibly shorten hospital stays when given at the onset of infection.

When the US President received a drug, it was therapy

The former US president had a mild fever, nasal congestion and cough during his illness. Trump has been found to be at high risk for COVID-19 because of his age and weight. He spent a few days in the hospital and would have needed supplemental oxygen at least twice. In addition to the cocktail of antibodies, Trump was given the antiviral drug remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone. He reported in just over a week that he had recovered and was not at risk of spreading the infection.

The former US president had a mild fever, nasal congestion and cough during his illness. Trump has been found to be at high risk for COVID-19 because of his age and weight. He spent a few days in the hospital and would have needed supplemental oxygen at least twice. In addition to the cocktail of antibodies, Trump was given the antiviral drug remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone. He reported in just over a week that he had recovered and was not at risk of spreading the infection.

When Trump was down with COVID-19, monoclonal antibodies had not yet received clearance in the United States for COVID-19 patients, but Regeneron, whose drug was administered to the former U.S. president, has got the green light in November of last year.

What are the monoclonal antibody therapies available in India?

The same drug Regeneron obtained emergency clearance in India from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) in early May. The cocktail consisting of Casirivimab and Imdevimab has been approved for use in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in high-risk patients. It was launched in India in partnership with Cipla and costs Rs 59,750 for each patient dose of 1200 mg (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab).

Another drug, made by US drug maker Eli Lilly, has also been cleared for use in India.

But monoclonal antibody therapies are not recommended for severe cases of COVID-19 where the patient has been hospitalized and on oxygen assistance.

So what are monoclonal antibodies?

When our body is exposed to a pathogen, which is a virus or bacteria that can cause disease, our immune system produces antibodies to counter it. As the name suggests, monoclonal antibodies are clones of these antibodies that are created in the laboratory. They aim to counter a specific antigen, which is nothing more than a foreign element that the immune system recognizes as a threat, causing the production of antibodies.

The monoclonal antibodies used in the drug are artificially created in the laboratory and designed to bind to the spike protein of the novel coronavirus, which allows the virus to attach itself to human cells.

While their initial use for COVID-19 patients was , antibody treatments are not new and have been used in Ebola and HIV patients.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos