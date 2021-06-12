Imran Khan Cancer Appeal takes Mount Snowdon to raise funds for cancer patients





VOLUNTEERS will climb Mount Snowdon today on behalf of a Bradford charity to raise funds for cancer patients.

The Little Horton Lane-based Imran Khan Cancer Appeal (IKCA) is taking a team of around 40 volunteers to Wales’ highest mountain to support its cancer hospitals in Pakistan.

The IKCA – which was founded by former Pakistani World Cup-winning cricket captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan – has two Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer hospitals in the country, in Lahore and Peshawar, with a third also being under construction in Karachi.

Lahore Hospital was founded by Khan in 1994 and is named after his mother, who herself died of cancer in 1985.

Before its creation, there was no specialized cancer hospital in Pakistan, explains Ikhlaq Ahmad, director of the IKCA.

Mr Ahmad adds that there is no national health service in Pakistan, while there is also a “lack of resources”, which makes the work of the IKCA even more vital.

“In Pakistan, if you have cancer, you won’t have the same services we have in the UK. There is no NHS, and many Pakistanis cannot afford the very expensive treatment, ”he says.

“So the IKCA gives some hope to cancer patients who have nowhere to turn, by offering them free treatment.

“We can’t treat all cancer patients, but last year we treated over 13,000 new patients in our hospitals.”

Mr Ahmad hopes the trip to Mount Snowdon can bring in between “£ 6,000 and £ 10,000”.

“All the money raised will go to drugs, medical equipment and whatever is most necessary for our patients,” he adds.

“We are very proud of our volunteers, and we are privileged to have such a great group doing this walk.

“We also want to encourage people to lead healthy lives, and not just stop at one or two treks, but do them regularly!”

This will be the IKCA’s first community fundraising event since the easing of Covid restrictions, and although the team is “excited,” safety “remains a priority,” Ahmad said.

“We will follow all guidelines, perform temperature checks and distribute masks and hand gel,” he adds.

On July 10, the IKCA will also face Ben Nevis – people can register on the association’s website, for £ 10, events coordinator Shafiq Rafiq said.

People can also donate to help with the ongoing construction of the new Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Cancer Research Center in Karachi, by texting BRICKS on 70450 to donate £ 5 or £ 10, with SMS costing the amount of the donation plus a message at the standard rate.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos