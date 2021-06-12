India’s leaders need to understand that foreign policy begins at home

Narendra Modi too. The hospitality offered to the more than 20 hand-picked MEPs who were whisked away to Kashmir in October 2019 was an obvious exercise in spin-doctoring, which was defined as an attempt to explain the government’s message directly to the government. audience without going through the distorting prism of media reports. This failed when Chris Davies, a British Liberal Democrat, revealed his invitation had been canceled as he sought unhindered access to go anywhere and talk to whoever he wanted. While the European Parliament has distanced itself from the initiative,

Davies told the BBC he was not ready to participate in a publicity stunt for the Modi government and claim that all [was] well in Kashmir.

Modis bragging about made-in-India solutions that not only controlled the spread of the virus and improved our health infrastructure, but also gave a shield not only to India but to many other countries around the world was another request for applause . If the applause was less than resounding, it was because India’s Second Wave catastrophe revealed the complacency and vanity of this attempt to cover up a shockingly inadequate medical infrastructure.

The fault is not only Modis. But he did little to repair the dereliction he inherited. All Indian rulers keep talking about doing things for India, but rarely for Indians. The promise of a chicken in every peasant pot on Sunday by the King of France, Henry IV, to which Herbert Hoover gave modern resonance in his presidential campaign of 1928, has never seemed important to our rulers. Surviving utilities like the railways or the postal service are today lame relics of once-efficient colonial businesses. India is in desperate need of hospitals, doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulances, equipment and medicine. He needs relief from the fraud of a research paper by bureaucrats comparing Indian and Chinese public healthcare that trotted out the names of expensive nursing homes in Delhi, Mumbai and Calcutta to illustrate Indian welfare . Perhaps sociologists will find the explanation in an unspoken conspiracy to cover up a scabrous reality and maintain a traditional social hierarchy that has not radically changed, as in China. A multitude of charities bearing the names of prime ministers are primarily a means of legitimizing patronage to buy votes.

A failed state presupposes the collapse of aspiration and effort. Has either of these ever existed in India? Has India ever been seriously on the verge of superpower status, except in the imagination of APJ Abdul Kalams and the condescending rhetoric of American diplomats playing up our political bags? The pace at which our bureaucracy operates, police operations, allegations plaguing politics, unconditional acceptance of quick money at all levels and the vast and growing divide between rich and poor warn of dilapidated institutions of government. the state. Richard Nixon, whom we love to hate, thought that the wonder was not that India was badly governed, but that it was badly governed at all. Few of his detractors know Nixons Quaker’s grandmother who gave him a life of Mahatma Gandhi which he read over and over again when he was only 17 years old. Or that he was convinced after visiting India in 1953 of Jawaharlal Nehrus’ personal thirst for influence, if not control, over South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Nehru himself set the stage for today’s failures with the rhetorical question, What is independence ?, to the Constituent Assembly on March 8, 1949. It is fundamentally and fundamentally about foreign relations, he replied. This is the test of independence. Everything else is local autonomy. Once the foreign relationship slips away from you and is handed over to someone else, to that extent and to that extent, you are not independent. Nehru was tricked as a brown newcomer to a white man’s club. Modi seems dazzled by his intimacy with Barack Obama and Bibi (Benjamin Netanyahu). All our leaders neglect domestic obligations, the fulfillment of which alone would have deserved respect. They rather hunt foreigners.

The inevitable comparison with China once prompted Lee Kuan Yew to argue inForbeswhy the peaceful rise of China had raised apprehensions. Yet India has not aroused any unrest despite an annual growth rate of 8-9% for five years (under Manmohan Singh before the so-called Gujarat model caused the economy to collapse) and the ability to project power across its borders further and better. than China.

Among the reasons Lee gave for the lack of concern were the fluency of English by Indian elites, troublesome neighbors and the consequent need to watch the border, and democracy not for abstruse moral reasons but because of the ruling coalitions of 10 to 20 checks and balances system. Suspending nuclear talks with Washington due to reservations from 60 Communist parliamentarians would have been inconceivable in China. He contrasted such inevitable periodic internal obstruction with the uniqueness of the policy objective and its stated execution.

Lee was keen not to disparage India. He respected Manmohan Singh. Sonia Gandhi had invited him to deliver the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Lecture. He had rubbed shoulders with global glitter at two international conferences in India in 2007. Yet, reading between the lines of hisForbesarticle, it is clear that he felt that the West was right to fear China’s rise, but was not losing sleep over India’s growth. While [t]China’s speed of change and the thoroughness, energy and dynamism with which the Chinese [had] built their infrastructure and pursued their goals derive from their culture, that which is shared by Koreans, Japanese and Vietnamese, India would not pose a challenge until it brought its social infrastructure up to the standards of the first world.

Even a democratic China with multiple parties, economically lagging behind India, would not allay Western suspicions. The Chinese are reportedly still haunted by the phobia of the yellow peril reinforced by memories of the Cultural Revolution and the Tiananmen Square massacres, not to mention objections to censorship. Thus, spin-doctoring would not solve Xis’ dilemma even if the Chinese system allowed it. Contrary to Lees’ assessment, however, a world that respects wealth and power will continue to deal with China while continuing to try to scale it down. Xi may need to modify the Chinese Wolf Warrior (term taken from aRambo-style Chinese film) diplomacy whose provenance dates back to the Macartney mission of 1793 when King George III received the order to … Obey trembling and show no negligence! But Xi is unlikely to make any concessions on Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The West will not insist either. He knows his limits.

India is different. It doesn’t have top professional wringing specialists like Ronald Reagans Michael Deaver or Tony Blairs Alastair Campbell. Modi, who has never run the gauntlet of a press conference (as far as everyone knows), is wise not to risk a press secretary who might try to outshine him when he’s not looking. a job abroad. But ourdurbariculture allows every novice politician and many journalists to operate as spin doctors, hoping that their image-building efforts will be noticed and rewarded with a diplomatic mission, a corporate director position or a joining Rajya Sabha.

But even they can do little to promote Upper Volta, not even with missiles. India, endowed with nuclear weapons, is not a failed state. It is a state that has never taken off. Neither will it do so until its leaders realize that foreign policy, like charity, begins at home. The pandemic has revealed huge gaps. Now is the time to invest in India instead of worrying about reports that China has doubled its fleet of destroyers or turned New Delhi into a Modinagar that has eliminated all signs of Muslim or British rule.