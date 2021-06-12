Mahfud MD: President Jokowi does not want Papua problem solved by force of arms: National Okezone





JAKARTA – Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD said President Joko Widodo didn’t want any trouble Papua resolved by force of arms. This was conveyed by Mahfud during a meeting with leaders and members of the Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP) at the office of the Ministry for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs on Friday (6/11/2021). During the meeting, Mahfud spoke about the problems in Papua. He also explained to the MRP a number of central government policies to Bumi Cendrawasih. READ ALSO: Nemangkawi Task Force Stops Propagators of Hoaxes and Hate Provocations Against Papuans We explained and exchanged ideas, and I explained the policies of the central government in Papua, where they understood that what has been and will be done, everything is in accordance with the corridors of the Constitution and a welfare approach. Mahfud said in a written statement on Saturday (6/12/2021). ). The MRP is a legally provided platform for indigenous Papuan peoples to voice their questions. MRP chairman Timothy Murib said his party has come to Papua to communicate various things, including responding to the process of amending the two Laws No. 21 of 2001 which is currently in DPR. He said the MIRP wanted to convey the aspirations of indigenous Papuans to the central government. The coordinating minister responded in a very extraordinary way to our aspirations and was well received, through the director general of regional self-government, who was present at the meeting, so that they could be submitted to the DPR, for consideration. , as well as the contributions and suggestions of the Papuan people, ”Mourib explained. READ ALSO: This is called a change of attitude regarding the article insulting the President, Mahfud MD: It is somewhat inconsequential Mahfud then gave an answer to the aspirations of the MRP. The former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) explained that President Joko Widodo fundamentally did not want the problems in Papua to be solved with the cock of a gun. Mahfud also assured that law enforcement by officers against the armed criminal group (KKB) was only aimed at facilitating dialogue with Papuans. “In principle, as directed by the president, solving the problems in Papua should not be done with guns and explosions, but with dialogue for prosperity,” Mahfud concluded. (dka)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos