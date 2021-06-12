Politics
PM Modi to participate in G7 summit outreach sessions virtually today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 summit, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on June 12 and 13.
The UK holds the presidency of the G7 and has invited India, Australia, South Africa and South Korea to the next summit.
This would be the second time Modi has attended a G7 meeting. India was invited by the French presidency of the G7 in 2019 to the Biarritz summit as a “Goodwill Partner”.
Modi then participated in the sessions on Climate, Biodiversity and Oceans “and Digital Transformation.”
The theme of this year’s summit is Build Back Better, “to discuss a way forward for global recovery from the pandemic.
Last month, Prime Minister Modi canceled his visit to the UK for an in-person visit to attend the summit due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.
Call for studies on the origin of the Covid
India has said it supports a follow-up by the World Health Organization (WHO) for a new transparent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
News reports said on Friday that G7 leaders at their summit in Cornwall in Britain will call for a new investigation into the origins of the coronavirus while pledging a billion doses of vaccine for countries around the world.
I think we have been very clear that we support the need for a follow-up to the WHO report on the origin of covid-19 and further studies and we have called for understanding and cooperation all in this regard, “India’s Foreign Ministry said. spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters on Friday.
Beginning of the summit
The Group of Seven (G7) summit officially began on Friday as leaders of the world’s most advanced economies gathered on the Cornish coast for the first time since the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The UK has set four priority areas for its presidency this year: leading the global recovery of the coronavirus while building resilience against future pandemics, promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade, tackling climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity and defend shared values and open societies.
