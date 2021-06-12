Briton Boris Johnson backs Tokyo Olympics as Japan seeks full G7 support





Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday expressed his strong determination to move forward with the Tokyo Olympics next month despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, urging the Group of Seven countries to send athletes to the games, said a government official. “We will prepare for a safe and secure Tokyo Games, putting in place all measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” Suga said at the G7 summit, adding: “I would like you to send strong teams. , with expectations that the top athletes of the world will show their best performances. G7 leaders responded with “warm smiles on their faces,” which marked their support for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the official said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday showed public support for the Olympics in a meeting with Suga and praised efforts to ensure the games can run safely. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to the global spread of the coronavirus, are scheduled to begin on July 23. In a meeting with Suga on the sidelines of the summit in the UK resort town of Carbis Bay, Johnson agreed to work together on a range of issues ranging from trade and technology to defense and climate. “The Prime Minister expressed his support for the Tokyo Olympics and praised Japan’s efforts to ensure the games can run safely,” a Downing Street spokesperson said after the meeting. The Japanese government and Olympic organizers have said the games will be held except “Armageddon,” as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) put it. In its continued struggle to tilt public opinion in favor of the games, the Japanese government hopes the G7 will support the Olympics in its joint statement to be released at the end of the three-day summit on Sunday. Tokyo and other parts of the country have been placed on a coronavirus emergency until June 20, while media polls have shown that a large majority of Japanese are concerned about the spread of the virus and oppose the continuation of the Olympics, after the unprecedented postponement of the games last year. The G7 brings together Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as the European Union. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







