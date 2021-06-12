“The government creates an environment, cannot run the film industry” – Journal





KARACHI: The 3rd Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF), an initiative of the Karachi Film Society (KFS), kicked off Friday evening at Frere Hall. This year’s event is called Womens Edition 2021 and will run for three days.

Senator Faisal Javed delivered the opening speech on the occasion focusing on the topic of the day, namely the growth of Pakistani films in the international market. He said that in discussing the international aspect of it, we have to focus on the local side of things, analyzing if we have reached that level where we could speak international. Telling a story, he told the audience that General Musharraf telephoned filmmaker Shoaib Mansoor and urged him to make a film with the slogan of the revival of cinema. After which Mansoor made Khuda Ke Liye with the same slogan. The film has been released in 25 theaters.

The senator argued that money was the number one problem in growing the industry. Producers do not get a return on their investment. Therefore, their problems must be resolved. The government creates an environment. He cannot do anything on his own (khud se kucch nahin ker sakti). It can’t even run a status channel … [Channels] are managed by private groups. Governments can only create an environment.

Senator Javed said that to support the [film] industry in Pakistan, you need a minimum of 1000 screens. We have just over 150 of them. In Japan, there are 3,600 theaters. Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved an entertainment and cinema policy which will soon be launched. It’s just a matter of time.

He said we have to make at least 100 films a year to support the industry. In Hollywood, they produce 800 films in a year. Bollywood makes 1,800 a year. The 100 Bollywood movies can’t match a single Pakistani movie (hamari aik film ke barabar nahin ho sakteen) because of the kind of great talent we have Bollywood has a cosmetic approach to filmmaking.

The senator said that after the 1960s, Pakistan was once again moving towards industrialization. The film industry should also benefit from the kind of facilities enjoyed by other industries. Referring to the collaboration with countries like Turkey, he said, “Very soon a Pakistani film, I won’t name it, will be shown on a Turkish mainstream channel. He warned Pakistani filmmakers not to copy India if they want to go global because no one accepts copies. Showcase your own business.

He told the audience that he was working, along with other players in the entertainment industry, on a royalty bill because creatives move the country forward. Emphasizing the power of Urdu, he called it a weapon that filmmakers can use to spread their ideas. He was of the opinion that India uses the Urdu language in its films, which has helped our cause.

Referring to giving a boost to the Pakistani tourism industry, he said that the most powerful tool that can be used to do this is media such as TV, film and digital platforms. He concluded his speech by urging all of us to take ownership of the country and take a hands-on approach to life.

Previously, the founder of the Hum TV network Sultana Siddiqui shed light on the genesis of the festival. She said she enjoys working with young people because they are the future of the country. The festival offers young people a platform to learn the intricacies of cinema and show their talent.

The first day of the event began with a panel discussion moderated by Mr. Kamran Jawaid on the lack of growth of Pakistani films in the international market. The panelists were Amjad Rasheed, Salina Rashid, Irfan Malik and Omer Paracha.

Mr. Rasheed awarded it to a limited Pakistani market. Ms. Rashid thought that we had not been proactive about the branding of our films. Mr. Paracha spoke about the great language barrier which prevents us from reaching the international market. And Mr. Malik talked about the kind of market in terms of rupees that Pakistani films have and how, after deduction, a limited amount is left to make a film.

Misbah Khalid anchored the debates of the first day.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 June 2021

