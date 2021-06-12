One-party regime rivals are real enemies of Hong Kong, Beijing says





Those calling for an end to the one-party dictatorship are “Hong Kong’s real enemies,” Beijing Liaison Office director Luo Huining said at a forum in the city on Saturday to mark the 100th anniversary. anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. Those who try to use Hong Kong as a geopolitical pawn, as a tool to contain China, are destroying the foundations of “one country, two systems” and the real enemies of Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, said Luo. “Without a series of major decisions from the central government to redress the situation, it is difficult to imagine how Hong Kong could have gone from chaos to governance,” he said. While the event was intended to commemorate the founding of the ruling party in Beijing, it also served to celebrate the government’s blows against the pro-democracy opposition in Hong Kong. China has taken a dizzying series of steps to curb dissent in the former British colony, imprisoning leading activists and demanding that future candidates be “patriots” who respect the Communist Party. Saturday’s event at the Wan Chai Convention and Exhibition Center was co-hosted by a growing array of Chinese agencies overseeing the city. Among the attendees were CEO Carrie Lam and her predecessor, Leung Chun-ying. China is hosting events across the country ahead of the Party’s centenary next month, an opportunity President Xi Jinping uses to highlight his own success in strengthening Beijing’s control over what he sees as his own territory. Xi’s government decided to rewrite the rules for political engagement in Hong Kong following the historic and sometimes violent protests of 2019. Saturday’s event coincided with new calls to protest to mark the second anniversary of a violent clash between demonstrators and police in front of the Hong Kong Legislative Council. The 2019 rally, which police dispersed with tear gas after protesters attempted to gain access to the compound, marked a turning point in more physical tactics on both sides. Several activists have posted calls to protest on social media, urging people to gather in the shopping districts of Causeway Bay and Mong Kok. Police planned to deploy more than 2,000 officers to the city on Saturday, according to the South China Morning Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter. An activist group, Student Politicism, said its leader Wong Yat-chin was arrested for the second Friday in a row, according to at Radio Television Hong Kong. Wong was arrested by officers near his home on suspicion of “facilitating an unauthorized gathering,” RTHK said. – With the help of John Cheng Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

