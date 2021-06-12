The opposition pak promises not to let the budget go through the National Assembly





Islamabad [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): Pakistani opposition parties, including the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP), on Friday decided to give Imran Khan’s government a “period difficile “and have sworn not to let the national budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year pass through the National Assembly.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking to the media alongside PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif after the budget session, said those who may have listened to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin as he unveiled the government’s proposals, “must have thought it’s another country’s budget,” Geo News reported.

“The claims of economic growth by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance are baseless in such a situation,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman said that the finance ministers’ claims amounted to “putting salt in the wounds” of Pakistanis who “suffer” as a result of government policy.

Bilawal said party lawmakers would hand their votes over to opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to be used against the budget proposed by Imran Khan.

“All differences between opposition parties aside, we will collectively respond to this selected and incompetent government budget. […] I reiterate my promise that all PPP MPs will give their votes to opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to use against this government’s budget, ”he said.

“When the poor are starving, unemployment and inflation soar, how can they claim that the country is growing economically? Shahbaz asked.

The opposition also devised a common strategy for a motion of no confidence against AN vice president Qasim Suri, Geo News reported.

Responding to a question, Shahbaz said the opposition parties would work out a common strategy for the no-confidence motion that was presented against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri a day earlier.

Earlier, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was greeted with taunts from the opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the Finance Minister laughing loudly as he praised the Prime’s economic initiatives. Minister Imran Khan while presenting the budget for fiscal year 2021-22, Geo News reported.

Undeterred and aided by a pair of headphones that allowed him to drown out the heckling around him, Tarin announced that total budget spending for the coming year had been kept at Rs.8,478 billion, with the fiscal target set at Rs 5,829. billion.

Speaking on the various allowances made by the government, Tarin said 480 billion rupees had been allocated for the payment of pensions of civilians and retired military personnel.

He said the country’s defense budget received 1.370 billion rupees while the government earmarked 1.168 rupees for development and non-development grants for the provinces.

He said the government allocated 682 billion rupees for subsidies to various sectors of the economy, adding that 479 billion rupees had been allocated to run the civilian government.

Tarin said the government was serious about stemming the spread of the coronavirus and keeping its adverse effects at bay, adding that the government had set aside 100 billion rupees for it, Geo News reported. (ANI)

