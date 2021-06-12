Hindustan Times Updates: PM Modi Likely to Expand Cabinet Ahead of Next Session and All Breaking News | Latest India News





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. PM Modi to complete ministerial reviews soon and may expand cabinet ahead of monsoon session Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to expand his cabinet by the end of this month or early next month, ahead of the monsoon session of parliament, Live Hindustan reported on Saturday. Read more Prashant Kishor meets Pawar over lunch, says NCP’s Nawab Malik A day after Prashant Kishor met Sharad Pawar, sparking speculation about a national coalition against the BJP, top Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik explained the three-hour lunch on Saturday. Read more Center publishes notice for equitable distribution of vaccines to the private sector The Center has asked the States and Union Territories to consolidate the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to private hospitals on a monthly basis and either procure the doses themselves or allow the Center to do so. Read more Canada suspends distribution of J&J Covid-19 vaccine Canadian health officials halted distribution of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after it emerged that an active ingredient had been manufactured at a U.S. facility reported by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) United. Read more ‘He works hard and is absolutely brilliant’: former Indian goalkeeper surprised by rebuff from ‘avid’ SL tour bowler BCCI on Thursday announced a 20-member Indian team that will travel to Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is in July. Read more People Photoshop Will Smiths new pic, actor shares hilarious results Will Smith recently took to Instagram to share a post. Please don’t use this pic to photoshop me in precarious situations this is what the actor wrote when sharing his new pic. Read more Kate Middleton looks radiant in an ivory coat dress with Prince William at a reception Kate Middleton accompanied the Duke of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to join G7 leaders at a UK summit reception hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Read more These Twitter reactions to Himesh Reshammiya’s Suroor 2021 are almost as good as the song: “It’s slamming” Music actor-singer-songwriter Himesh Reshammiya set social media on fire on Friday as he released the title track from his latest album, Suroor 2021. Read More Mumbai rains: IMD issues alert for June 13-14, BMC urges people to stay indoors Heavy rains continued to hit Mumbai, its suburbs and parts of Maharashtra on Saturday. Watch

