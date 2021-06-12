G7 to counter Chinese belt and road with infrastructure project – senior US official





The Group of Seven wealthy nations will announce a new global infrastructure plan in response to China’s belt and road initiative on Saturday, a senior administration official under President Joe Bidens said. The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States would also push other G7 leaders to “take concrete action against forced labor” in China and include criticism of Beijing in their final communiqué. “It’s not just about facing or facing China,” the official said. “But so far we have not come up with a positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards and the way we do business.” The China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multibillion-dollar infrastructure program launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping and involving development and investment initiatives that would range from Asia to Europe and beyond. More than 100 countries have signed agreements with China to cooperate in BRI projects like railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure. According to a Refinitiv database, as of the middle of last year, more than 2,600 projects costing $ 3.7 trillion were linked to the initiative, although China’s Foreign Ministry said last June that about 20% of projects had been severely affected by COVID. -19 pandemic. In March, Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the three-day G7 leaders’ summit in southwest England, that democratic countries should develop their own rival agenda. The US official has so far said that the West has not offered a positive alternative to the Chinese government’s “lack of transparency, poor environmental and labor standards and coercive approach” which has made many worse. country. “So tomorrow we will announce a better reconstruction for the world, an ambitious new global infrastructure initiative with our G7 partners that will not be just an alternative to B&I (belt and road),” the official said. During the talks, Biden will also pressure other leaders to make it clear that they believe the forced labor practices are an affront to human dignity and “a blatant example of unfair economic competition from China” to show that they were serious in defending human rights. “We were pushing to be specific about areas like Xinjiang where forced labor takes place and where we need to express our values ​​as a G7,” the official said of the final statement to be released at the end of the summit on Sunday, There were no details on how the global infrastructure program would be funded. The plan would involve raising hundreds of billions of public and private funds to help close a $ 40 trillion infrastructure gap in needy countries by 2035, the official said. The aim was to work with Congress to supplement existing development finance in the hope that together with G7 partners, the private sector and other stakeholders, we would soon collectively catalyze hundreds of billions of dollars of investments in infrastructure for low- and middle-income countries that need it. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos