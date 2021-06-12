



Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking to a delegation of farmers and producers who met with him on Tuesday, made very insightful observations on widespread corruption and the role of mafias in depriving farmers of the prices owed for their products, tax evasion and price manipulation of sugar and other agricultural products, taking advantage of the corrupt system. He added that these mafias sat in the same row and belonged to all political parties. He attributed the evils listed above to the unimaginable corruption of the rulers who he said had destroyed the country.

No one with a right conscience and mindset can object to what the Prime Minister has said. The corruption of the leaders ruins the country and its social fiber. Saadi Sherazi said, “If a ruler eats an egg illegitimately, people will eat the whole flock of chickens the same way. This means that corruption comes from above and has a debilitating impact on society as well as the country. Corrupt rulers and systems lead to the emergence of different mafias which take advantage of the widespread system of corruption and law and build their fortunes at the expense of the masses.

Although the prime minister appears determined to tackle the corrupt mafia and hold accountable those who took over the national chessboard and stole national wealth, as evidenced by money laundering scams, Benami property and fakes bank accounts that have come to light, it would be too difficult for him to complete his crusade against corruption and corrupt leaders. He will face stiff resistance from politicians involved in corruption and mafias beneficiaries of the corrupt system sitting on the benches of the opposition and the government. The emergence of the Jahangir Tareen pressure group within the PTI testifies to his proposal.

Another stumbling block to holding the corrupt to account could be the flawed justice system. In the past three years, not a single corruption case filed by the NAB has been concluded and the culprits punished. The NAB itself is the target of opposition parties. The judiciary, including the Supreme Court, has repeatedly made unsavory remarks about the office and accused it of being a tool of political engineering. The government also seems unhappy with its operation.

From the above facts, it can be safely deduced that Imran Khan was the sole ranger in the fight against corruption. As they say first things first. Corruption cannot be controlled and eliminated as long as the system itself is riddled with avenues of corruption and rights. The country from its birth has been ruled by the archaic and corrupt colonial era system that has only perpetuated corruption and assigned political power to the land aristocracy and urban elite who are essentially anti-people. .

We must reform the system of governance in such a way as to break the hold of feudal lords and urban elites on political power. The biggest culprit in this regard is the single constituency system for electing our representatives. Pakistan’s social environment is such that no matter how many elections are held in this system, the feudal lords and the urban elite will maintain their grip on political power.

Judicial reforms are also absolutely imperative to ensure cheap and expeditious justice for the people as well as to discourage so-called corrupt people from engaging in this heinous pursuit. The accountability apparatus also needs to be restructured to eliminate the impression of its manipulation by the government of the day and be able to withstand any pressure if it occurs.

The successive government has found a way to circumvent this constitutional requirement by allocating development funds to members of legislative assemblies, opening another avenue for corruption and the creation of another class of vested interests.

The country needs a complete break from its unenviable past by implementing previous reforms if corruption is to be rooted out. One honest man cannot do it alone. Unfortunately, he would need the cooperation of the same people he calls corrupt to change the system. The six million dollar question is; can he do it without enlisting their support to change the system?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos