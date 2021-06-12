Extortion in Tanjung Priok has been going on for a long time





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian Harbor Workers Federation Advisory Council Ilhamsjah Revealed the Practice of Thug Burglary in Indonesia Tanjung Priok, north of Jakarta, has been going on for decades. “This is not news, it is a problem that has been happening for decades,” Ilham said in an interview with Compass TV, Friday (6/11/2021). “At least I have been involved in dealing with this extortion problem since 2000. At that time there was a strike to close the port,” he continued. Ilhamsjah recounted that there had been many stages of extortion experienced by the driver. Read also: Kompolnas: the police do not wait for the presidential decree to act against the extortion “It was the first step when he got out of the garage, he had already been extorted. So the first extortion was an extortion that was carried out on the road,” Ilhamsjah said. He revealed that a driver must spend at least Rp 45,000 per day for extortion. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Based on the data it collected before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were at least 12,000 additional containers operating at the port of Tanjung Priok. So on average there is at least 540 million driver’s money evaporating on the road. Unfortunately, he said, the extortion money had to be deducted from the income of the truck drivers. In fact, the driver does not have much income. “The money the driver spent on the extortion should be money he can take home for his wife’s children,” Ilhamsjah said. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi received reports of extortion that often occurs in the Tanjung Priok port area from container truck drivers last Thursday, during a visit to the region. After hearing the complaint, Jokowi immediately called the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Also read: After Jokowi called the national police chief about extortion in Tanjung Priok … In front of the container truck drivers, Jokowi called on the national police chief to take action against crimes in the Tanjung Priok port terminal area. The next day, the police immediately announced the arrest of dozens of extortionists in the Tanjung Priok port area. Dozens of those arrested were from company employees to thugs who used to carry out extortion in the industrial area. “Northern Poland secured 42 people at two crime scenes. Then Cilincing and Tanjung Priok police secured six and eight people. In addition, Tanjung Priok or KP3 metro police secured seven people,” he said. declared the head of public relations of the metro. Jaya Police, Kombes Yusri Yunus, yesterday.

