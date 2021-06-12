Boris Johnson’s peerage to disgraced donor faces legal challenge

EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson’s appointment of disgraced Conservative donor Peter Cruddas to the House of Lords faces a legal challenge.

The Good Law Project is contesting Johnson’s decision, claiming it was illegal.

Cruddas gave the Tories 500,000 just days after Johnson rescinded the official advice not to.

“Handing out peerages to Party donors who couldn’t even pass the verification process makes fun of our democracy,” Jolyon Maugham of the Good Law Project told Insider.

Boris Johnson’s decision to overturn a move to block his nomination of a disgraced Conservative Party donor to the House of Lords faces a legal challenge, Insider may reveal.

Johnson forced the appointment of Peter Cruddas, who resigned as Tory co-treasurer in 2012 after giving undercover reporters access to then-Prime Minister David Cameron, over objections from the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HoLAC).

Cruddas then handed Johnson’s party another 500,000 days just after Johnson forced his peerage.

Now that decision is being challenged by the Good Law Project, which has asked Bindmans lawyers to send a pre-claim letter as part of a proposal for a judicial review of Johnson’s decision to appoint Cruddas to the peerage.

Jo Maugham, lawyer and director of the Good Law Project, told Insider: “Despite the advice of the House of Lords Appointments Committee to the contrary, Boris Johnson made Peter Cruddas a Lord. He threw his money all over the place and now he’s shaping laws that affect all of our lives.

“Handing out peerages to Party donors who could not even pass the verification process is a mockery of our democracy. We cannot allow this to continue. “

In their letter, seen by Insider, the Good Law Project said the appointment “was illegal due to apparent bias. An impartial and informed observer, presented with the facts of the case, would conclude that there was a real possibility or danger of bias in the decision-making of the defendant.

“The timing of Peter Cruddas’ major gifts is particularly important in this regard. In particular, in January 2020, a month before it was known to the public that he was to be named, he made a donation of 250,000. Three days after he became a peer, he made another donation of 500,000, the largest donation he has made to date. ”

The Good Law project, which won a winning streak against the government in recent months, says that when selecting candidates, HoLAC takes into consideration “the credibility of individuals who have made large political donations, loans or credit agreements”.

They say that “the obvious inference is that past donations and the prospect of future donations have been taken into account when [the Prime Minister] decided to grant the peerage. A decision taken in whole or in part on the basis of such a consideration is illegal. “

Should the case go ahead, the Good Law Project “will seek a declaration that the decision to appoint Peter Cruddas for a peerage was illegal.”

They will ask Johnson to acknowledge this and then “commit to reviewing the steps that should flow from this confirmation.”

Rather than challenge Johnson’s exercise of the prerogative power of honoring honors, the Good Law Project said it was seeking judicial review of his use of a power under the Life Peerages Act 1958.

The prerogative powers have recently come under judicial review, including a case against Johnson’s government and its advice in 2019 to the Queen which led to the prorogation of Parliament, which was ruled by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom as “null and void”. – as if it never happened.

Maugham and the Good Law Project have become a ‘target’ for government ministers, due to their string of successful court challenges against the UK government, the Sunday Mail Reported.

On Wednesday, a lawsuit by the Good Law Project against Michael Gove, Minister of the Cabinet Office, led to the High Court of Justice ruling.

The High Court said there was “apparent bias” in the Cabinet Office decision.

The owners of Public First had both worked with Gove and Dominic Cummings, a former main assistant to Johnson and Gove.

HoLAC’s notice has not been released, but some of their objections to Cruddas’ nominations are apparent in Johnson’s letter to HoLAC chairman Lord Bew when he explained why he was rescinding their notice and appointing Cruddas. to the peerage.

While co-treasurer of the Conservative Party in March 2012, The Sunday Times published an investigation by undercover journalists alleging that Cruddas had offered them access to then-Prime Minister David Cameron in exchange for 250,000 donations.

Cruddas resigned as co-treasurer as a result of the story and successfully sued the newspaper for libel, winning 180,000 damages.

However, the Sunday Times appealed, with damages reduced to 50,000, and the judges concluded that the central allegation of selling access to Cameron and other politicians was correct. The judges said Cruddas’ actions were “unacceptable, inappropriate and wrong”.

In his letter to Lord Bew, Johnson called the concerns “historic” and said that “an internal Conservative Party investigation subsequently revealed that there had been no intentional wrongdoing on the part of M. Cruddas “.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: “All individuals are appointed in recognition of their contribution to society and their public and political service.

“Lord Cruddas has a wide range of experience and knowledge in the charitable, business and political sectors, which enables him to make an extremely valuable contribution to the work of the Lords.”

A spokesperson for Lord Cruddas has been contacted for comment.