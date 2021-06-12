PM calls for crackdown on online hate following Ontario attack





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged world leaders to crack down on hatred and extremism online following the deadly truck attack in Ontario that targeted members of a family of Pakistani descent.

“Everyone is shocked at [Pakistan], because we saw the family photo, and therefore a targeted family like that had a profound impact in Pakistan, ”the Prime Minister told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in a recent interview.

On June 6, a Canadian Muslim family of Pakistani origin lost members of three generations after being the target of a “religiously motivated” attack. A pickup truck ran over them in the southern province of Ontario in Canada as they waited on the sidewalk to cross the road. Police said the family fell prey to being Muslim and the attack appeared to be a “premeditated” attack.

Speaking of online radicalization, Prime Minister Imran told the interviewer that there should be very strict measures against it.

“When there are these hateful websites that create hatred among human beings, there should be international action against them,” he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the focus on radicalization online in view of the recent trend of national terrorist attacks in Western countries.

Read also The PM saddened by the murder of a family of Pakistani origin in Ontario

The perpetrators of those implicated in the recent murders in Canada – the 2017 attack on a mosque in Quebec City and the van attack on Yonge Street in Toronto in 2018 – were involved in online activity which investigators say , could have contributed to their radicalization.

Interviews with PM Trudeau

Imran said he raised the issue of online hate with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he described as someone who “understands the importance of tackling online hate and Islamophobia” .

Other leaders, added Prime Minister Imran, have yet to make the same pledge.

“World leaders, whenever they decide to act, it will be dealt with,” he said.

“The problem, for the moment, is that there is not enough motivation and that some international leaders, or leaders of Western countries, do not in fact understand this phenomenon,” observed the Prime Minister.

Canadian Laws

Prime Minister Imran told the Canadian broadcaster he “mostly agrees” with Trudeau and his stance on extremism, but is concerned about some Canadian laws that he says have contributed to Islamophobia.

He called Quebec’s Bill 21 – which prohibited public officials, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols at work – a form of “secular extremism” that can lead to intolerance against Muslims.

“You want humans to be fundamentally free to express whatever they want, as long as it doesn’t cause pain and harm to other human beings,” the prime minister concluded.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos