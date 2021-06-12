In NBC interview, Putin calls Trump “colorful” but says he can work with Biden





Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an exclusive interview with NBC News on Friday, called former President Donald Trump a “colorful person” and said he could work with President Joe Biden.

Putin compared the two presidents at a time when relations between Russia and the United States are at an all-time low and ahead of the Russian leader’s next summit with Biden.

“Well, even now I think former US President Mr. Trump is an amazing and talented individual, otherwise he wouldn’t have become President of the United States,” Putin told NBC’s Keir Simmons at the event. ‘a wide-ranging and, at times, controversial interview. “He’s a colorful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he’s not from the American establishment. He had never been a part of high-profile politics before, and some did. like, others don’t, but that’s a fact. “

As for Biden, Putin said the current White House occupant “is radically different from Trump because President Biden is a career man. He has spent most of his adult life in politics.”

“He’s a different type of person, and I sincerely hope that there are advantages, disadvantages, but there will be no impulsive movements on the part of the incumbent US president,” he said. he declares.

Trump has been criticized for getting close to Putin. After their only summit in July 2018 in Helsinki, Trump set off a shockwave by refusing to side with US intelligence agencies in the face of Putin’s denials of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, Biden has repeatedly stated that he told Putin across the way that he had no soul during a visit to the Kremlin in 2011 when he was vice president.

But the two men agreed that Putin, who has been accused of ordering the assassinations of political opponents, is a “killer”.

Asked point blank by Simmons during the 90-minute Kremlin interview if he was a “killer,” Putin gave an evasive answer.

“During my tenure I have become accustomed to attacks from all kinds of angles and all kinds of fields under all kinds of pretexts and reasons and of different caliber and ferocity, and none of this surprises me. “Putin said, calling the” killer “label” Hollywood Macho. “

Pressed further by Simmons, who named some of the Putin opponents killed in recent years, the Russian leader bristled.

“Look, you know, I don’t mean to sound rude, but it sounds like kind of indigestion except it’s verbal indigestion. You mentioned a lot of people who actually suffered and died at different times for various reasons. , in the hands of different people, ”he said.

Putin also called “nonsense” a Washington Post report that Russia was preparing to offer Iran an advanced satellite system that would allow Tehran to track military targets, including remaining US troops in Iraq.

“This is just fake news,” he said. “At the very least, I don’t know anything about that sort of thing. Those who talk about it will probably know more about it. It’s just nonsense, garbage.

Additional portions of the interview will air on NBC News Monday on “TODAY” and “Nightly News with Lester Holt” and on MSNBC.

