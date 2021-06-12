Jokowi Calls National Police Chief About Driver Delay, Here Is JICT Response





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The practice of extortion in ports has been in the government’s spotlight, especially President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recently. From Jokowi, he had received complaints from container truck drivers about rogue acts and illegal taking. After this incident, the truck drivers reported directly to the number one person in Indonesia, a number of perpetrators were successfully arrested by the police. PT Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT), the manager of the JICT container port, opened its voice on the actions taken by the government and the police. JICT said it supports measures taken by government and law enforcement officials to eliminate illegal harvesting in the Tanjung Priok port area, including at the JICT terminal. According to Raditya Arrya, principal director of the general secretary of JICT, his party is very concerned about this practice, including the arrest of unscrupulous contract workers at the JICT terminal. Raditya said JICT thinks this is just a small group of people looking for personal gain. “We are concerned about the illegal extortion practices occurring, including the arrest of unscrupulous contract workers at the JICT terminal, and we believe this is only a small group of individuals. who practice extortion in the JICT environment for personal gain, “Raditya said in a statement, information received by CNBC Indonesia, Saturday (12/6/2021). “Therefore, we will always support all law enforcement efforts to eradicate extortion practices,” he said. He also mentioned that he was disappointed because there were still irresponsible workers from outsourcing companies involved in the extortion. In addition, JITC, whose shares are also owned by BUMN Pelindo II, will also strengthen and implement the system. denunciation that worked. This way, you can prevent violations or fraud from happening. “Each offense committed will be subject to severe penalties in accordance with applicable company regulations. As the largest container operator in Tanjung Priok, JICT’s goal is to provide fast, safe and efficient services. Especially in the midst of the current pandemic situation, there are many challenges facing import-export companies served by JICT, ”he said. JICT also invites and asks every service user, customer and partner not to give or pay fees. Pay only official rates and have official receipts. It is hoped that this will eliminate the existing illegal withdrawals. “All of us, as the commercial actors of this port, must maintain a healthy and extortion-free business climate. Hopefully this firm and consistent law enforcement measure will further increase the competitiveness of services at the port of Tanjung Priok. , especially at JICT, “Raditya said. Earlier, on another occasion, the general president of the Indonesian Logistics Association, Mahendra Rianto, explained that at least the truck drivers spend Rs 100-150,000 per day on this illegal levy. These illegal withdrawals occur both inside the port and on the road leading to the port. The assault also occurred on the port road. Mahendra gave the example of the road to the port in the Cakung, Cilincing, and Ancol areas, with truck drivers often having to pay for travel. “I hope this can be overcome,” he told Profit, CNBC Indonesia, Friday (6/11/2021). [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



