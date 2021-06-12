G7: Boris Johnson facing EU pressure on Northern Ireland | G7





Boris Johnson will come under new pressure from EU leaders in Cornwall on Saturday in the increasingly bitter stalemate over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Prime Minister had hoped to bypass the subject of Brexit as he welcomes the G7 leaders. But his official spokesperson conceded on Friday that Downing Street expected him to be raised, as Johnson holds face-to-face meetings on Saturday, including with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the Council, Charles Michel. It’s fair to say that it just might happen, the Johnsons spokesperson said. Von Der Leyen and Michel are expected to point out the serious potential consequences of failing to find a resolution in the coming days, forcing the UK to compromise. But the spokesperson for Johnsons said he in turn would like to share the challenges, the protocol brings to the people of Northern Ireland, the risks it poses to the deal in its current form and the need to find urgent solutions. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also adopted a defiant tone on Friday, accusing the EU of being unnecessarily rigid in how it interprets the deal the UK has signed on. Raab told Sky News that for the dispute over the protocol to be resolved, the EU must be less purist, more pragmatic and more flexible in its implementation. The ball is in the EU’s court over that. The bottom line for us is that the threat, the risk to the Good Friday deal, comes from the approach taken by the EU, he added. French President Emmanuel Macron, who will have a bilateral meeting with Johnson on Saturday, has already made his position clear, saying nothing is negotiable and that the protocol must now be fully implemented. As the summit began in the Cornish seaside resort of Carbis Bay, Macron met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, along with Von Der Leyen and Michel, to agree on a common position. With less than three weeks of the entry into force of an EU ban on chilled meat products entering Northern Ireland from Britain, the United States has also stressed the importance of protecting the Good Friday deal. The UK says it has submitted more than 10 proposals to the EU to break the deadlock and has yet to hear a response. Talks between officials of the two sides are expected to resume next week.

