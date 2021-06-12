United States Must Strengthen Cyber ​​Security in the Age of Cyber ​​Warfare »Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

The Department of Homeland Security has said the United States has 16 “critical infrastructure sectors.” Translated, this means that these businesses are crucial for a safe and orderly society. The sectors include: food and agriculture, water, medical and health care, energy, transport, telecommunications, law enforcement and, of course, our defense systems.

With increasing regularity, cybercriminals based abroad attack these vital systems and temporarily cripple essential services. Why? Sometimes these keyboard terrorists just want to wreak havoc. Most often, they search for government or corporate secrets, and very often they demand a ransom before unlocking a victim’s disabled computer system.

Article: On June 1, we learned that JBS, the world’s largest meat producer, suffered a massive ransomware attack and had to shut down operations at 13 U.S. processing plants. There were concerns that consumers would face a shortage of beef, pork and poultry. Fortunately, the company had cybersecurity plans in place and the shutdown was short.

Article: On May 8, the Colonial Pipeline, a major energy supplier that transports 100 million gallons of gasoline to customers between Houston and New York daily, was crippled by a cyber attack. Operators were forced to shut down the entire system to stem the damage. The panicked gas purchase resulted. A Bitcoin ransom was paid to restore normalcy. In a rare move, the FBI was able to recover some $ 2 million from the payment.

………………………………………….. ……………. …………..

Article: In December 2020, Solar Winds, a large American technology company, reportedly discovered that its system had been infiltrated for months by computer criminals who were looking for sensitive business and government information. Hackers have been able to spy on private companies like Microsoft and senior U.S. government officials including the Treasury Department and, yes, even Homeland Security.

Article: Last October, in the worst days of the pandemic, hospitals across the United States suddenly found their computer data scrambled and held multi-million dollar ransom demands hostage. The suspects behind the cyberattacks are also said to have perpetrated similar sabotage against several local governments and schools.

In all of these cases, it is suspected that Russian citizens, many of whom are linked to President Vladimir Putin’s foreign intelligence service, SVR, were behind the crimes.

Russian cyber agents are not the only threat. Reuters reported in February that Chinese hackers were suspected of breaking into the Agriculture Ministry’s payroll system, potentially exposing personal information about thousands of officials. Cyber ​​terrorists in North Korea and Iran are also suspected of sabotaging US concerns.

This type of espionage has been around for years. The Pentagon, the White House, the New York Stock Exchange have all come under attack. If space permitted, I could go on and on indefinitely listing all the debilitating cyber attacks and near-disasters on our most important institutions.

It’s time to answer the important questions. Are we doing enough to fight this scourge? Are our water supplies and electricity networks secure? Imagine life without your water bottle, phone, computer, ATM, or summer air conditioner! Since much of this cybercrime is said to be sponsored by foreign governments, do US companies on Homeland Security’s Critical Infrastructure list have to pay for all anti-cybercrime systems or should the federal government step in and to offer help?

Washington experts are surely trying to fight the problem with the brightest minds they can find. Public insurance on this would be nice.

But what about a flick here? How about a stern White House announcement that says, in effect, when a country allows computer criminals on its soil to attack us, we will retaliate in kind. Close one of our food processing plants and we will close two of yours; turn off one of our electrical networks, and we’ll shut down three of yours. I think Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping could then take action to curb their local cyber terrorists, since they are sure they know exactly who and where they are.

It feels like the United States is a sitting duck in the age of cyber warfare. It’s time to line up our ducks and remember Teddy Roosevelt’s motto: “speak softly and carry a big stick”. Today, the time to speak quietly is long past. If there was ever a time to carry a big stick, now is.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos