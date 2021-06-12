SEVA BHAAV ‘our GUIDING credo





Modi has dedicated himself to winning the war against the virus and is leading it head on The unique Covid-19 pandemic is one of the biggest challenges the Narendra Modi government has faced since 2014. Adhering to the spirit of “seva”, the Prime Minister pledged to win the battle against the virus . He was at the forefront of mobilizing resources on a war footing. India’s pharmaceutical sector, industries, armed forces, doctors and other associated stakeholders are working together with the Modi government to reach people in need as soon as possible. In a few days, oxygen production jumped and went from 5,700 MT / day in August 2020 to 9,446 MT / day in May 2021. Indian railways have started the Oxygen Express. As of June 2, 2021, 23,741 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) have been delivered by more than 593 oxygen expresses to various parts of the country. The armed forces have mobilized to support the country. Renowned heart surgeon Dr Devi Shetty praised the government for moving “heaven and earth” to get oxygen. Since 2020, multiple measures have been taken to ramp up health establishments. As of March 25, 2020, India had 10,180 isolation beds and today more than 14 lakh. The number of intensive care beds rose to over 81,000 in April 2021, compared to just 2,168 in March 2020. The number of hospital beds stands at 18.52 lakh. This time, we were equipped with a Made in India vaccine. In the first phase of India’s vaccination campaign, three million doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and frontline workers received the vaccines. These early advances have helped secure the lives of India’s frontline workers. Until May 31, 2020, India administered more than 21 crore of doses. India has also stepped up its manufacture of essential medical supplies. The production of drugs such as Remdesivir increased from 37 lakh in April 2021 to 1.20 crore in May. Almost 38,103 ventilators have been supplied to States, UTs and government institutions. India has already become an exporter of PPE kits and N95 masks. From a single lab in January 2020, we now have 2,463 testing facilities with a combined daily testing capacity of 15 lakh. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, covering 80 crore of Indians, has been extended. Last year, Rs 1.7 lakh crore PM Garib Kalyan Package was announced to help the most vulnerable sections of society. The government increased the workforce by authorizing the deployment of medical interns with a full safety protocol and payment for internships. The PM-CARES fund has been an essential resource in the fight. Part of the fund is being used to install 551 oxygen production plants across India. It is in addition to the 162 oxygen plants already approved. The DRDO would also install 500 additional medical oxygen plants, bringing the total to more than 1,200. Ventilators purchased from the fund have been instrumental in strengthening health infrastructure in the states. A special fund, PM Cares for Children, has been established for children who have lost their parents to Covid-19. From ventilators to vaccines, States and TUs are provided with all necessary resources, including supplies received from other countries, available to the Center proportionately without political considerations. It’s another story that the opposition has spared no effort to turn the national crisis into an arena for political nonsense and to play politics with corpses. Modi took many bricks, even when others failed to do their duty, but that didn’t stop him from doing what’s best for the country. Its seva bhaav continues to be the beacon of its governance and political heritage. (The author represents the Bharatiya Janata party of the Rohini Assembly constituency in Delhi. The views expressed are personal.)

