Pakistani government workers protest and demand 25% pay hike after budget





Pakistani government workers on Friday demanded a 25 percent pay hike and protested the 10 percent hike provision proposed in the national budget for fiscal years 2021-22.

Protesters said that in the past three years they had not seen any increase in their wages. They also demanded that contract workers be regularized immediately, Geo News reported.

Employees protested outside the National Assembly as a session began with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin unveiling the national budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

They blocked off Shahrah-e-Dastoor (Constitution Avenue) where all the other important buildings are located and staged a sit-in at the main gate of the National Assembly.

The road to the National Assembly was blocked with barbed wire, but this failed to deter the protesters, who jumped over it.

Later that evening, the protest ended, with protesters calling on the government to reconsider its decision by a “only 10 percent increase”.

“Salaries should be increased by 25%, otherwise at the end of June we will announce our next course of action,” they said.

Later, after the session ended, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari joined the government workers’ protest to express his solidarity with them, Geo News reported.

Bilawal, speaking to government employees, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by Imran Khan “is lying to the Pakistani people” and is breaking promises and agreements made with government employees.

The PPP President thanked the media for reporting on the protest and said the media should become the voice of the poor. He hopes the media will “expose the injustices” suffered by government workers as well as the poor in Pakistan during the last three years of the PTI government.

“The government claims that the economy is taking off and that we are on the path to economic progress. Why then are the salaries of government employees not being increased?” He asked.

“Inflation in Pakistan has multiplied by several, poverty and unemployment have reached unprecedented levels in the past three years. The government should have raised wages to a maximum level in the midst of the global pandemic,” he said. he argued.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader,

Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative opinions and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues. However, we have a demand.

As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital editor

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos