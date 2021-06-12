G7 to counter Chinese influence with major infrastructure project – senior US official



By Steve Holland and Michael Holden

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – The Group of Seven will look to rival China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative on Saturday by announcing a global infrastructure plan to help developing countries, said a senior official in the administration of US President Joe Biden.

The G7 is trying to find a coherent response to President Xi Jinping’s growing assertion after China’s dramatic economic and military rise over the past 40 years.

The US official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the US will also push other G7 leaders to “take concrete action against forced labor” in China, and include criticism of Beijing in their final communiqué of a three-day conference. summit of South West England.

“It’s not just about facing or facing China,” the official said. “But so far we have not come up with a positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards and the way we do business.”

The China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multibillion-dollar infrastructure program that Xi launched in 2013, involving development and investment initiatives that would span Asia. to Europe and beyond.

More than 100 countries have signed agreements with China to cooperate in BRI projects like railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure.

Critics say Xi’s plan to create a modern version of the ancient Silk Road trade route to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond is a vector for expansion of the Silk Road. Communist China. Beijing says such doubts betray the “imperial hangover” of many Western powers that have humiliated China for centuries.

THE INCREASE OF CHINA

China’s re-emergence as the world’s leading power is considered one of the most important geopolitical events of recent times, with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 that ended the Cold War.

China in 1979 had a smaller economy than Italy, but after opening up to foreign investment and introducing market reforms, it has become the world’s second-largest economy and is a world leader in a range of new technologies.

G7 leaders – the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Japan – want to use their rally in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay to show the world that richer democracies may offer an alternative to China’s growing weight.

The US official has so far said that the West has not offered a positive alternative to the Chinese government’s “lack of transparency, poor environmental and labor standards and coercive approach” which has made many worse. country.

“So tomorrow we will announce a Better Reconstruction for the World, an ambitious new global infrastructure initiative with our G7 partners that will not be just an alternative to the BRI,” the official said.

According to a Refinitiv database, as of the middle of last year, more than 2,600 projects costing 3.7 trillion dollars were linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, although the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last June that around 20% of projects were badly affected. by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the G7 summit, that democratic countries develop their own rival agenda.

FORCED LABOR

During the talks, Biden will also pressure other leaders to make it clear that they believe the forced labor practices are an affront to human dignity and “a blatant example of unfair economic competition from China.” .

“We were pushing to be specific about areas like Xinjiang where forced labor takes place and where we need to express our values ​​as the G7,” the official said of the final statement to be released at the end of the summit on Sunday.

China denies all accusations of abuse in the Xinjiang region.

There were no details on how the global infrastructure program would be funded. The plan would involve raising hundreds of billions of public and private funds to help close a $ 40 trillion infrastructure gap in needy countries by 2035, the official said.

The goal was to work with the US Congress to supplement existing development finance “in the hope that together with G7 partners, the private sector and other stakeholders, we would soon collectively catalyze hundreds of billions of dollars. investments in infrastructure for low and middle incomes. countries that need it “.

