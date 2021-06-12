Politics
G7 to counter Chinese influence with major infrastructure project – senior US official
This content was published on June 12, 2021 – 09:36
By Steve Holland and Michael Holden
CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – The Group of Seven will look to rival China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative on Saturday by announcing a global infrastructure plan to help developing countries, said a senior official in the administration of US President Joe Biden.
The G7 is trying to find a coherent response to President Xi Jinping’s growing assertion after China’s dramatic economic and military rise over the past 40 years.
The US official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the US will also push other G7 leaders to “take concrete action against forced labor” in China, and include criticism of Beijing in their final communiqué of a three-day conference. summit of South West England.
“It’s not just about facing or facing China,” the official said. “But so far we have not come up with a positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards and the way we do business.”
The China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multibillion-dollar infrastructure program that Xi launched in 2013, involving development and investment initiatives that would span Asia. to Europe and beyond.
More than 100 countries have signed agreements with China to cooperate in BRI projects like railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure.
Critics say Xi’s plan to create a modern version of the ancient Silk Road trade route to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond is a vector for expansion of the Silk Road. Communist China. Beijing says such doubts betray the “imperial hangover” of many Western powers that have humiliated China for centuries.
THE INCREASE OF CHINA
China’s re-emergence as the world’s leading power is considered one of the most important geopolitical events of recent times, with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 that ended the Cold War.
China in 1979 had a smaller economy than Italy, but after opening up to foreign investment and introducing market reforms, it has become the world’s second-largest economy and is a world leader in a range of new technologies.
G7 leaders – the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Japan – want to use their rally in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay to show the world that richer democracies may offer an alternative to China’s growing weight.
The US official has so far said that the West has not offered a positive alternative to the Chinese government’s “lack of transparency, poor environmental and labor standards and coercive approach” which has made many worse. country.
“So tomorrow we will announce a Better Reconstruction for the World, an ambitious new global infrastructure initiative with our G7 partners that will not be just an alternative to the BRI,” the official said.
According to a Refinitiv database, as of the middle of last year, more than 2,600 projects costing 3.7 trillion dollars were linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, although the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last June that around 20% of projects were badly affected. by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the G7 summit, that democratic countries develop their own rival agenda.
FORCED LABOR
During the talks, Biden will also pressure other leaders to make it clear that they believe the forced labor practices are an affront to human dignity and “a blatant example of unfair economic competition from China.” .
“We were pushing to be specific about areas like Xinjiang where forced labor takes place and where we need to express our values as the G7,” the official said of the final statement to be released at the end of the summit on Sunday.
China denies all accusations of abuse in the Xinjiang region.
There were no details on how the global infrastructure program would be funded. The plan would involve raising hundreds of billions of public and private funds to help close a $ 40 trillion infrastructure gap in needy countries by 2035, the official said.
The goal was to work with the US Congress to supplement existing development finance “in the hope that together with G7 partners, the private sector and other stakeholders, we would soon collectively catalyze hundreds of billions of dollars. investments in infrastructure for low and middle incomes. countries that need it “.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Frances Kerry)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]