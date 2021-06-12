21 MUL vs PES match preview, playing XI updates, live stream details & pitch report





The Sultans need a win to make their way into the top four.

Rilee Rossouw. (Photo source: Twitter)

Multan Sultans, in their previous game, beat the Karachi Kings after posting a decent total on the table. Khushdil Shah and Rilee Rossouws 44 guided them to 176, after which the bowlers got the job done.

Imran Tahir was the best pitcher as he managed to slow down the intermediaries. Imran Khan also contributed with three crucial wickets. However, Mohammad Rizwan and Co still have a lot of work to do if they are to qualify for the next round.

With two wins in six games and a net score of -0.099, the Sultans are fifth on the points table and must climb the ranks. Their next match will be against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday June 13 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In their previous meeting, Wahab Riaz captain Zalmi defeated them by six wickets after chasing 194 in 20 overs. The Multans, this time, are desperate to make amends.

Play suit for MUL vs PES Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan is currently their leading scorer with 326 points at an average and a strike rate of 54.33 and 138.72 respectively. In the last game he looked a bit out of place, but he’s expected to make a comeback. Sohaib Maqsood was impressive with 166 runs at a decent 41.50 average.

Khushdil Shah and Rilee Rossouw also did their part in the last game and seemed to be in good contact. In the bowling department, Shahnawaz Dhani was their featured artist with nine wickets. Imran Tahir was hard to escape as he picked up four wickets at a saving rate of seven.

XI planned

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Rizwan (C and WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan

Bench: Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Hammad Azam, Shan Masood, Obed McCoy, Blessing Muzarabani, Sohaibullah, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Umar

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi has been decent as a unit, although there is no notable artist. Shoaib Malik is their top scorer with 174 points at an average and a strike rate of 43.50 and 134.88 respectively. Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal and David Miller must also start delivering as soon as possible.

In the bowling department, Wahab Riaz has to lead the pack as he is their main teller. Mohammad Imran only picked four wickets, but he was the most frugal among Zalmi’s bowlers with a save rate of 7.30. The other bowlers must also come to the party.

XI planned

Kamran Akmal (week), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

Bench: Imam-ul-Haq, Fidel Edwards, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa

MUL vs PES Face to face overall

Played 7 | Multan Sultans 4 | Peshawar Zalmi 3 | N / D 0

MUL vs PES broadcast details

Game times 11:30 p.m. IST

Live streaming Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV

