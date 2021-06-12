GST Tip: Reduction of Remdesivir Rate from 12% to 5%, No GST on Black Fungus Drugs | India News





12 June 2021, 15:46 GST Council Reduces Tax Rate from 12% to 5% on Medical Grade Oxygen, BiPaP Machines, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Pulse Oximeter: FM Sitaraman June 12, 2021, 15:23 PM The GST Council approves the reduction of the GST rate for Remdesivir from 12% to 5%. June 12, 2021, 15:23 PM GST Board agrees to reduce rates for tociluzumab and amphotericin to zero. June 12, 2021, 3:22 PM The GST Council agrees to stick to a 5% GST rate on vaccines. June 12, 2021, 3:22 PM GST Council approves GoM recommendations on GST rates on COVID relief equipment. June 12, 2021, 12:20 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 44th GST Council meeting via videoconference in New Delhi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 44th GST Council meeting via videoconference in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/Tlcu0xuLdI ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021 June 12, 2021, 12:11 It’s a new day in Punjab politics, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to fight together against the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections and future elections: Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the SAD. Out of 117 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest 20 seats, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest the remaining 97 seats: Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of SAD pic.twitter.com/cXPVZWdVTq ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021 Out of 117 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest 20 seats, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest the remaining 97 seats: Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of SAD June 12, 2021, 11:07 AM The rain lashes parts of Patna in Bihar. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a thunderstorm with rain in the city for the next 3 days. Bihar: Rain lashes parts of the city of Patna. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a thunderstorm with rain in the city for the next 3 days pic.twitter.com/Q5F3wxP4v9 ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021 12 June 2021, 09:32 Samyukta Kisan Morcha will organize protests in front of Raj Bhawans across the country on June 26, when our agitation against three farm laws will take 7 months. The day will be observed as Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas: Inderjit Singh, All India Kisan Sabha, Haryana. (ANI) 12 June 2021, 09:30 PM Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit via videoconference, the first outreach session today. PM Modi will speak during 3 sessions on June 12 and 13 which are respectively the themes Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener. (ANI) 12 June 2021, 09:29 India reports 84,332 new cases of COVID-19 (lowest after 70 days), 1,21311 patients discharged from hospital and 4,002 deaths in past 24 hours, Ministry of Health data shows June 12. Total number of cases: 2 93 59 155 Total rejections: 2 79 11 384 Number of deaths: 3,670,081 Active cases: 10,80,690 Vaccination: 24,96,00,304 (ANI) 12 June 2021, 09:27 “Moderate to heavy” precipitation is likely to occur in Mumbai and the suburbs with “possibility of very heavy precipitation in a few places” over the next 48 hours, according to the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Center. Maharashtra: the rain falls on the city of Mumbai; visuals from the Sion region “Moderate to heavy” precipitation is likely to occur in Mumbai and the suburbs with “possibility of very heavy precipitation in a few places” over the next 48 hours, according to the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Center pic.twitter.com/uVGoVwlfhW ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021 12 June 2021, 09:26 Indian Medical Association (IMA) said 719 doctors died during second wave of COVID-19 pandemic; a maximum of 111 doctors lost their lives in Bihar, followed by Delhi. (ANI) 12 June 2021, 09:24 Former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender today announced his resignation as a deputy in the office of the Speaker of the Telangana Assembly, his office said. He was fired from the state cabinet last month over allegations of encroachment on land. Former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender to tender his resignation as a member of the office of the Speaker of the Telangana Assembly today, his office says He was sacked from the state cabinet last month over allegations of encroachment on land (archive photo) pic.twitter.com/sPInJitye8 ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021







