Meet the Trump lookalike singing from an ice cream stand in Pakistan





A combined image of Trump and his double.

Gulf Today Report

They say that somewhere on this planet, there is someone who looks exactly like you, or almost.

Such striking similarities, in some cases, are not difficult to find, whether among ordinary people or celebrities. Indonesian photographer Ilham Anas bears a striking resemblance to former US President Barack Obama.

Singer Katy Perry looks a lot like actress Zooey Deschanel; The same is true of Kiernan Shipka, also an actress, who appears to be a facsimile of Emma Watson.

Closer to home, Pakistani beauty blogger Aamna Imran appears to be a carbon copy of Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. Now an ice cream vendor in Pakistan has been popular with former US President Donald Trump by local residents.

The man, who is in his mid-forties and has not been named, was first noticed by locals as he sang the ingredients for his ice cream in Urdu.

Video was taken in Sahiwal, Punjab, showing the vendor in white clothes next to his ice cream cart, singing to draw people to him.

Locals flock to him simply because of his resemblance to the Donald. The video was posted to YouTube and went viral at lightning speed.

People appreciated his voice and also his close resemblance to Donald Trump.

One social media user wrote: “Finally, Donald Trump in Pakistan, as Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Europeans and Americans will come to Pakistan to work and do business,” he then thanks God for that.

Another user said: “He’s a legend, his voice is touching. It is an artist. He uses his voice to earn his daily salary. “

The doppelganger has albinism, a lack of the pigment melanin that is responsible for adding color to hair, skin, and eyes. It can also affect eyesight.

He is not, however, Trump’s first double.

