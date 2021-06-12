Priyanka Gandhi harshly criticizes Prime Minister Modi for handling the Covid crisis | Latest India News





Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of putting politics and propaganda ahead of Indian welfare, as she launched a series of attacks on the government for its handling of the second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19). Priyanka Gandhi severely criticizes the Prime Minister was part of his Zimmedaar Kaun? (Who is responsible?) Campaign where she said that during the crisis Prime Minister Modis’ incompetence in governance was on display. He (the Prime Minister) simply stepped back and waited for the worst to happen. The Indian Prime Minister behaved like a coward. He let our country down, Priyanka Gandhi said in a statement she posted on her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. Vaccination program slows down, claims Rahul Gandhi in letter to Prime Minister Indians don’t come first for him. Politics does. The truth is not about him, the propaganda is, said the congressman and urged people to question the government on its handling of the crisis. Sonia Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Modi on the Covid-19 crisis and reports 3 problems Priyanka also said Prime Minister Modi focused on building an image when he decided to export vaccines to other countries and didn’t bother to think about his own compatriots. She also said that the vaccine registration platform is convoluted and designed to slow down the vaccination process in her statement. Instead of handing out free vaccines around the world to boost his own image, if he had stopped for a moment and protected his countrymen first, people wouldn’t be lining up today struggling with a system. convoluted recording designed to slow down the vaccination process, Priyanka mentioned. Manmohan Singh writes to Prime Minister Modi and suggests ways to fight second wave of Covid-19 In her two-page statement, the congressional leader also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose not to listen to the recommendations of the empowered group, which was set up by her own government to tackle the pandemic and also ignored the recommendations of the parliamentary committee. about health. Priyanka also said that since the start of the pandemic, the government led by Modi has avoided taking responsibility and has hidden the truth. As a result, when the second wave hit us with unprecedented force, the government fell into inaction. This inaction allowed the virus to spread with much greater ferocity and cause untold suffering, she added. Manmohan Singh writes to Prime Minister Modi on Covid-19: full text of letter Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi along with other senior leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have been very critical of governments’ handling of Covid-19, especially when cases and deaths increased during the second wave. Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi have also written to the Prime Minister on several occasions to share their suggestions and urge him to implement them. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in turn accused Congress of politicizing the pandemic and using it as a tool to slander the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

