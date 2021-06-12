[Cek Fakta] President Joko Widodo has 20 accounts abroad? This is the fact





A video has circulated of a person who said President Joko Widodo had an account abroad. The video circulated via message chains. In the 1 minute 41 second video, Faizal Assegaf, the character in the video, mentions that 32 Jokowi accounts contain money worth US $ 8 million. He questioned that the KPK did not verify the existence of these accounts during Jokowi’s presidential bid in 2014.



Faizal then interviewed Jokowi who failed to report dozens of overseas accounts to the General Election Commission (KPU) and the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). He also found that there had been fraud and KPU neutrality in this matter.

Search: From team search results medcom fact check, President Joko Widodo’s claim to have 20 overseas accounts is false. In fact, the video is an old hoax that is circulating again. Reported okezone.com, the head of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) at the time, Adnan Pandu Praja, investigated the Progress 98 report which found that Jokowi’s overseas accounts had not been reported . The vice-chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission at the time, Adnan Pandu Praja, also said that there was not a single overseas account in Joko Widodo’s name. “When it comes to foreign accounts, there isn’t a single overseas account in Jokowi’s name,” Adnan told KPK, Jakarta on Tuesday, October 14, 2021. The KPK also claims to have coordinated with the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK). However, after extensive research, it turned out that Jokowi’s overseas accounts were zero. The KPK also declared Jokowi clean. “We have clarified PPATK, and PPATK cannot follow up overseas because there is no record. So also for account clearing,” Adnan said. Conclusion: President Joko Widodo’s claim to have 20 overseas accounts is false. In fact, the video is an old hoax that is circulating again. This information is a hoax misleading content (misleading content). Misleading occurs as a result of content formed with twisting undertones to vilify a person or group. This type of content is created intentionally and should be able to deliver opinions in accordance with the wishes of the information maker. Misleading content formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but edited in such a way that it has no connection to the original context. Reference: 1.https: //national.okezone.com/berita/337-2020588/jokowi-disebut-punya-32-rekening-di-luar-negeri-senilai-usd-8-juta-true-demikian * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that is marked as a hoax or that refutes the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016

