Italy opens Euro 2020 by putting Turkey without ideas of the past

Turkey 0 – Italy 3

Italy emerged from Friday night’s opener of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament in Rome as plausible title contenders. Their coordinated pressing game tired the Turks and paid off late with three goals in the second half – the biggest booty for the Azzurri in a European Championship game.

A disappointing and overly defensive Turkish side barely had a chance on goal. Worryingly for the rest of the peloton, Italy are now unbeaten in 28 games since September 2018.

With only 16,000 spectators in the stands, the Stadio Olimpico was not exactly a bubbling cauldron and Turkey had not come to heighten the mood. Their tactic was to keep nine men behind the ball and hope to counterattack thanks to their powerful center-forward and 35-year-old captain Burak Yilmaz. Turkey have more to offer than that, but their veteran coach Senol Gunes didn’t trust them to try here.

In contrast, Italy has aligned itself in recent years with the orthodoxy of the best teams in the world, playing an offensive pressing game in the opposing half of the field. They master the pressing aspect best, almost always depriving Turkey of the ball within five seconds. But as good as little Neapolitan Lorenzo Insigne was able to see the space between the lines, Italy lacked a creative world-class player capable of breaking through tight Turkish ranks. The first half was a disappointment – overshadowed, in fact, by tenor Andrea Bocelli’s pre-match rendering of Puccini’s “Nessun Dorma”, a reminder of the 1990 World Cup in Italy when he was played. sung in an unforgettable way by Luciano Pavarotti.

Finally, in the 53rd minute, Italian winger Domenico Berardi, who was playing poorly, stepped into the Turkish penalty area and shot a cross. Center-back Merih Demiral was not dexterous enough to step aside and the ball bounced off his chest into the net. It was the first European Championship to open with an own goal – a start in line with so far lackluster football.

But then Italy reaped the benefits that often go to a team of overtaking and pressure: the opposition, tired from chasing the ball, especially on a hot Roman night, and discouraged by a drop, begins to leave open spaces. In the 66th minute an Italian pass divided the Turkish defense, Italian marathon left-back Leonardo Spinnazola pulled off a good shot, goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir did well to push him back and Lazio center-forward Ciro Immobile scored the rebound.

Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring Italy’s third goal © Getty Images



The Roman crowd chanted its name, recalling the advantage that the nine teams playing in their own country will have in this tournament with its unprecedented format of using stadiums across the continent.

With the Italians down 2-0, they had no difficulty in holding onto the ball thanks to their talented Insigne ball players, Jorginho and young Sardinian Nicolò Barella. Sometimes in the second half Italy looked more like a good Spanish team than Azzurri of yesteryear. After 78 minutes, an amateur pass from Cakir was intercepted and Immobile found a totally unmarked Badge, which scored the goal he deserved – after which he was immediately replaced by coach Roberto Mancini, who knows he must keep it fresh for the serious end of the tournament.

With the home games approaching Switzerland and Wales, Italy can hardly fail to advance to the round of 16, as three out of four teams advance in four of the six groups.

The Turks were free to think and didn’t have a threatening shot the whole game. On the rare occasions they did come forward, they were silenced by former Italian Juventus center-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, leaving 22-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the sweetest of initiations in a major tournament. . Turkey could still easily pass, but their president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, himself a football fan, will have hoped to extract more nationalist capital from this team.